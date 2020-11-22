LUCY HALE HAS HER SAY ON “PRETTY LITTLE LIARS” REBOOT

Last September, it was confirmed that there will be a reboot of Pretty Little Liars.

Lucy Hale was one of the stars of the original series as Aria Montgomery and now she has given her full support to the project!

” I sincerely wish everyone the best and hope it will be a great success, “ she told Us Weekly. Some people got mad about the reboot but I think it’s important to be supportive of emerging artists. I’m curious to see what they will do with it! “.

Not everyone appreciated the news of the PLL reboot, raising the question of whether it really is time to make it, as the series ended not long ago.

In addition to starring in Pretty Little Liars, it so happens that Lucy Hale is connected in another way to the reboot.

The script will be written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the signature behind Riverdale but also behind Katy Keene, another series in which the actress starred and canceled last summer.