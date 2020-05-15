“Lucy in the sky” – Remember to Gully Foyle

Complicated, very complicated to pronounce the name of the first movie of Noah Hawley without completing, at least in our heads, by a “… with diamonds” in reference to the famous Beatles song. A song which some say that it speaks of LSD, others – including the Beatles themselves – that of a simple hallucination. Noah Hawley, originally known for being the creator of the television ‘Fargo’, seems to be asked this question …

… but who has derived, or may be degenerate, the creator of “Legin”, which might be soon launched, the adaptation of a working Marvel more challenging and frustrating. ‘Lucy in the Sky’, the film, seems to confirm this drift between the stimulating and frustrating: between the work that attends to a story -Fargo – and the story that attends a work -Legin-. What some would say, it is the difference between telling a story or jerk off the head, well.

Go ahead, Noah Hawley deserves at least the respect of having tried. To have tried to do something different, even if “Lucy in the Sky” seemed to be a movie which is shallow and difficult to assess. To have attempted to convert this that was in power would have been able to be a telefilm office in a movie in its own right. To have tried to give the dignity and self-esteem to a story that, as you guess perfectly, does not have to be proud of.

It is the original nature of “ Lucy in the Sky ”, we suspect, until the project fell into the hands of the Hawley mentioned above in the same way that “ Prometheus ” is spent by those of Damon Lindelof: a change of body, many parts of its engine but still the same original vehicle. Or why, sometimes, it is better to start from scratch than revise for the last time what has already been sufficiently disfigured by all the previous revisions.

However, “Lucy in the Sky” would not be as much as “Prometheus”, in which the experience of Ridley Scott played very much in favor of balance, but rather as the result of it, “Covenant,” in which the experience Ridley Scott has rather played against him. These are two movies that are fighting for everyone to have his moment of glory, as if “Ad Astra” James Gray fought all the time with the “Passengers” of Morten Tyldum in the same space.

Especially in its first half, Natalie Portman emulates Brad Pitt as an astronaut in the middle of an existential crisis. What to do on Earth after touching the stars? How to match this sense of openness in the film? But nevertheless, as it happens in ‘Passengers’, the film throws the stone and hides the hand and the problems of a couple, in this case a love story, can be found in a premise much more interesting without them.

And it is as good as any, in theory, be part of the same set, it is obvious that Noah Hawley is a lot more motivated to play with the extraordinary rather than the land, leading to this instability, obtuse, and contradictory nature of the films which do not. they know clearly what to expect. ‘Lucy in the Sky’ is torn between the pursuit of a life after death, and the underlining of the below, pretending to travel an alternative that leads us, however, in the same place.

Despite some efforts of Hawley himself, or as Natalie Portman is almost always dedicated to the cause, it is as if “ Lucy in the Sky, ” could not escape itself and its condition of telefilm, luxurious as I do. As the same film of the “ Alien ” who does not want to be “ Alien ” … while being “ Alien ”, and that beyond being good or bad, it is as stimulating as frustrating because he insists on trampling on everything that he leaves behind him. a glimpse of what could have been …

… but he only dared to hint. After they have reached the stars as a God, it seems that he is content to live on Earth as a mere mortal, indeed, without ceasing to remind us constantly that at one time he was a God. That we are not worthy of the stars who were at one time friends. That, as Gully Foyle, he is also eager to have a business, and it also lacks the solitude of the space.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias

@Wanchopex