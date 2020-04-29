“Lucy in the Sky”: when Natalie Portman loses the head…

What happens to an astronaut back on Earth? How to comprehend the reality? It is the subject of “Lucy in the Sky,” a psychological drama with Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm, also first feature film, Noah Hawley, known for having created the tv series “Fargo” and “Legion”.

In 2007, Lisa Nowak made headlines in the “real life”. This employee of NASA is attempting to kidnap the girlfriend of the man with whom she has an adventure and crosses the United States wearing a diaper to not have to stop at the toilet on the way.

Very loosely adapted from this story, “Lucy in the Sky” – the reference to the Beatles song is intended to be – questioned on the meaning of life. Because, when the astronaut Lucy Cola (Natalie Portman) back on Earth, she is struck by the emptiness of his existence. She has an adventure with Mark Goodwin (Jon Hamm) and begins to lose the sense of reality.

“What interested me in this film was the fact that behind every big newspaper headline hides of human beings with their dignity. They have committed errors, they were wrong then and they may even be ruined and we reduce them to a headline. When I read these few magazines to gossip, this makes me realize that a part of the population does not appreciate the fact that the reduction of the other to a headline sensationalist”, a detailed Noah Hawley at meetings of New York press, in preparation for the release of the film.

For Natalie Portman, the role of Lucy is significant in more ways than one. “I often feel that when presenting a woman astronaut on the screen, he is given a child on Earth. And this is where the full scope of the drama, because the only drama that a woman can have is to think of his child during his absence. The fact of showing a woman whose drama emotional is having an existential crisis was something a little radical and had an important meaning for me.”

“I think that the female characters are often reduced to descriptions consisting of a single word. I think people talk a lot about strong women, women, badass, women, hard, victims or evil. While there are almost a genre of films about men who are adorable, but the executioners. There are so many male characters that have contradictory qualities, which, in my opinion, is the type of behavior the more human”, she added.

In order to prepare for this role, the actress has done research on mental illness, although it is defended that this is the main subject.

“Mental illness is only one element of her history and I think this is true for most human behavior. This is not as simple as it is to see that there has been trauma in a child and to establish a link with a behaviour in adulthood. There are many things that come into play, as the family in which she grew up, the lack of sleep, his return to space, and to see the life differently, the discrimination and the injustice they feel in their work, a man who treats her poorly, her grandmother, who is dying.”

“To use a term space, each person is a unique constellation of problems. Each of us is a single point of specificities and our behaviors are the result of all of these complex elements. Mental illness is one of the elements, but not the most important.”

“Lucy in the Sky,” was released Friday.