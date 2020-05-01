Lucy in the Sky with Natalie Portman : the trailer

By

Caroline J. · – Published August 29, 2019 at 11h16

· Updated on April 9, 2020 at 11h54

Find Natalie Portman in the role of an astronaut confused once back on Earth in the new film by Noah Hawley, ‘Lucy in the Sky’, to discover the cinema march 18, 2020.

After having played a dancer, a schizophrenic in ‘Black Swan’, Jackie Kennedy in ‘Jackie’ or the essential Jane Foster in ‘Thor’, the actress Natalie Portman propose the role of an astronaut in his next film.

Entitled ‘Lucy in the Sky’, this feature film directed by Noah Hawleythe creator of the series Fargo, inspired by the life of Lisa Nowak, the famous astronaut american, having flown aboard the shuttle Discovery in July 2006 for mission STS-121.

In addition Natalie Portman (‘Avengers : Endgame’, ‘My life with John F. Donovan’, “Jackie”, “Jane got a gun”…), ‘Lucy in the Sky’ will also stage Jon Hamm (‘Top Gun Maverick’, ‘Mad Men’, ‘Black Mirror’…), Zazie Beetz (‘Joker’, ‘Deadpool 2’…) or yet Dan Stevens (‘Her Smell’, ‘beauty and The Beast’, ‘Downton Abbey’…).

Synopsis :

An astronaut returns from a space mission and has been struggling to regain her life and her apparent perfect american dream.

Trailer :

So, looking forward to the film ‘Lucy in the Sky‘to a movie ? To do this, on the other hand, it will have to be patient because the long-feature film, Noah Hawley, which is not expected in our rooms in France before the March 18, 2020…