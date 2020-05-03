Lucy Lawless, Daniela Ruah, Scarlett Johansson in the video of the stunt woman for Xena

STORIES RELATED

Xena: the cure-stuntwoman of the warrior princess Zoë Bell for the boredom of quarantine could also brighten up your day.

Bell, who launched his career as a stuntman doubling for Xena herself, gathered, yes, Lucy Lawless, more NCIS: the star of Los Angeles, Daniela Ruah, Daredevil, and Rosario Dawson from Briarpatch and dozens of others – an exciting mix of colleagues, performers, stuntmen and actors “badass” – for one of the interactive videos of “lock” that are all the rage these days.

The video opens with Bell lamenting his boredom at home, before realizing that she can “play” with his friends – beginning literally by a foot quickly on the forehead of Lawless. Lawless then uses the Chakram to Xena to crush the stuntwoman Tara Macken, resulting in a chain reaction involving, in order, Drew Barrymore, Juliette Lewis, the stuntwoman Tamiko Brownlee, Rosario Dawson, the stuntwoman Amy Johnston and Cameron Diaz.

At this stage, the stuntwoman Kim Murphy sends Ruah switch to the rear on a bench – after that, the veterinarian of NCIS: THE hits Michaela McAllister (aka the double Black Widow Florence Pugh). Kaitlin Olson steps, the first stuntwoman Lauren Mary Kim (Daredevil, S. H. I. E. L. D.), which then issues to Pugh it-even a real “Ow!” moment.

The rest of the video featuring the actresses Daryl Hannah, Tracie Thoms, Zoe Saldana, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Rosie Perez, Thandie Newton, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson and a baseball bat-wielding Margot Robbie – interlaced with veterinarians stuntmen such as Ming Qiu, Jessie Graff (American Ninja Warrior, Supergirl) and Moneymakers Heidi and Renae – shortly after, Bell has come full circle with a look of recall.

The complete list of those in the video, in order of appearance:

