Lucy Liu (Why women kill) : the actress looks back on her disappearance in the media for years

Interviewed by Public, the american actress Lucy Liu has mentioned the reason why she has disappeared from the media and limited his shoots in recent years.

In their issue of may 15, our colleagues from Public unveiled an interview actress Lucy Liu, which plays the role of Simone Grove in the series Why women kill. The pretty brunette 51-year-old looks back on her career in cinema, which has been possible thanks to his move from New York to Los Angeles in the 90’s, but also on his absence in the media.

The actress that we could see in Charlie and his funny ladies, Ally McBeal, Rise, or in Kill Bill : Volume 1 has been less on the front of the stage in recent years. “Fifteen years ago, I left Los Angeles for me to reinstall in New York. I became a director, and then mom”says Lucy Liu, who welcomed him in his life in 2015 little boy named Rockwell Lloyd and born through a surrogate mother. The role of mother seems to be the most important of his life, as she pointed out : “Having a child has completely changed my way of seeing the world, as a redesign of myself. Becoming a mother has allowed me to be less of a focus on myself, to change my priorities. And the birth of Rockwell I was also pushed to become more selective professionally”.

A single mother who has become more thoughtful

One who has long worked hard to get a place in the very closed of the seventh art has come to refocus on what she really wants, now that she has a family life. “Previously, I had a tendency to spin like a crazy. Today, I am more thoughtful,”concludes Lucy Liu. The one who had recourse to surrogacy to become single mother explained several years ago in an interview granted to People the reason why it has taken the decision not to wear her baby : “I just seemed to be the right option for me, because I was working and I didn’t know when I would be able to stop me. I decided that it was probably the best solution for me and it turned out that it was great”.

Sign up to the Newsletter Telestar.fr to receive free the latest news