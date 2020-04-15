Luis Miguel Salvador, amazed by the decision of directors to abolish the ascent

MEXICO — The president of Deer Merida the Ascent MX, Luis Miguel Salvador, said he is surprised by the decision that found among the officers of the circuit of silver, then some leaders publicly expressed against the abolition of the ascent and descent.

Salvador said on Futbol Picante on the situation in the league Ascenso MX, whose destiny will be defined next week in the assembly of owners of the Liga MX.

“I don’t know, the truth I do not know (what is the benefit). I’m amazed and I’m not going to give names but within those teams are four that are very strong in administrative matter, in structure, in the League of Ascent and who voted (to eliminate the ascent), it struck me: there were those who, months ago, was pronounced against, and today that could be shown publicly on this and voted,” he said.

“I drew a lot of attention players of teams of League of Ascent asking to keep them with the ascent and descent and its owner voted. To know what is behind, I do not know what benefits either. Every team has its circumstance, your particular situation and each will be made the decision according to your analysis, but to know for certain why I wish to answer because it will be quite clear why they took this decision”, added the executive.

Salvador he has made it clear that the club yucatan will be able to “look into the eyes” to players and fans, because the same posture as presented publicly held in the assembly these past two days.

“This is a blow very hard in all senses, and it is a very personal opinion, in a matter of jobs, in a matter of dreams of players and all the industry that is around the teams in the League of Ascent, of the same hobbies, the players… fortunately we in Merida we can see eye to eye with our fans and players because all of the decisions, they have been aware and we have kept,” he said.

He argued that the blow to the credibility of mexican soccer will be severe, for the way in which it affected all the sectors.

“Imagine all the fans that went to the stadium with enthusiasm and today the vote was the other way around. It can be a hard blow on the credibility of the football, perhaps the same sponsors and the industry of the game of football, get involved in something that is not yet supported. It is a heavy blow to the competition, there must be ascent and descent, is an essential part, that’s why people went to watch the games, because their teams are involved and aspires to have a place in First”, he concluded.