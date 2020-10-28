LUKE EVANS WOULD BE SINGLE AGAIN, AFTER A YEAR OF LOVE WITH RAFAEL OLARRA

We had seen them in love in the post with which Luke Evans had sent a message in honor of Pride Month, but now the actor and Rafael are known as “Rafa” Olarra would no longer be a couple.

View this post on Instagram Come on kid, you can do it! A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans) on Sep 28, 2020 at 1:14pm PDT

The post in question was deleted from the account of the 41-year-old star of Beauty and The Beast, as well as many other photos with the art director of luxury hotels have disappeared.

The other clue about the breakup is that they have stopped following each other on Instagram.

The last sighting of the two together dates back to last September.

View this post on Instagram 6 am 🥐☕️🌊 A post shared by Rafismo ⚔️ (@rafaolarra) on Sep 28, 2020 at 2:02pm PDT

Luke Evans and Rafa Olarra started dating in the summer of 2019 and made the relationship official on Instagram in February 2020.

They would have spent the last few months in Australia, where the actor is filming the Nine Perfect Strangers series, but now Rafa is returning to the United States.