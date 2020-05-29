Luna loves “Boyfriend” of Selena Gomez !

On Instagram, Chrissy Teigen has shared with his community, the favorite piece of his daughter Luna. And this is “Boyfriend” of Selena Gomez.

Chrissy Teigen is very active on social networks. The young woman has filmed her daughter while the song Boyfriend of Selena Gomez was on the radio.

All fans of Selena Gomez ! It’s been years that the artists support each other, anything to silence the rumors of rivalry in the music industry.

Revealed while she was only 14 years old in the series of Disney Channel, The Wizards of Waverly Place, Selena has since become a rising star. Regularly, people like anonymous love on the social networks.

And if there’s a person who admires the singer Texan, this is surely her best friend. Taylor Swift. The attractive blonde did not stop to trickle of praise for the performer Boyfriend.

And it is not the only one ! Chrissy Teigen is also a fan of Selena Gomez, and her daughter also !

Luna, the daughter of Chrissy Teigen is a fan of Selena Gomez !

Yesterday, Chrissy Teigen was filmed on the social networks. The opportunity to see the wife of John Legend as you’ve never seen it.

While she was in her car, the latter was therefore unable to help make a Story Instagram. The reason for this ? A song she was particularly fond of was at the same time on the radio.

This song is none other than the Boyfriend, the latest single to date Selena. And the least we can say is that the tv presenter is so far from being the only fan of the pretty brunette.

In fact, the young woman has filmed her latest little one, Luna. And it is also a big fan of Selena Gomez.

“Luna, this is your favorite song that goes “. Address it to his daughter in the car. It must be said that the song is very punchy. We can easily understand the craze of Luna for the song of Selena Gomez.

