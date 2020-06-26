Lunel : the applicant Peter Soujol complaint, the mayor, Claude Arnaud did the same thing

One accuses his opponent of propaganda. The other defendants in the maneuver of choice of its former 1st deputy.

If some of the municipal elections of Lunel, boring, dull, or even soporific, that he had enough to revise his opinion, even if the burst of the campaign by chance ? – only three days of the election.

Through a press release sent Thursday, June 25 at Midi FreeStone Soujol, a candidate for the presidency of the mayor, and his colistiers were informed that they had submitted, by letter dated 17 June, the prosecutor of the Republic, the prefect of the Herault and the commission of campaign accounts, “after weeks of promotion of the mayor-candidate in the ways of the City and of the Community of communes”.

More specifically, the head of the list of “My party is Lunel,” complains Claude Arnaud of the media used in terms of communication between the two towers. “Although I am aware that the situation relating to the health care crisis was exceptional, this does not give all the rights to the mayor of Lunelinsists in Stone Soujol. We never saw a brochure A4, four pages, which will be distributed to the entire population at the end of a municipal council (the may 19, editor’s NOTE). Even less in the voting of local taxes and the budget.”

Read :

Stone Soujol complaints about the “flip-flop” from the mayor of the city of Lunel



The propaganda pure

The “pure propaganda” a Stone Soujol that believes that the limit is largely exceeded. And the former 1st deputy to rely on several articles of the electoral Code, “that demonstrates that these processes are prohibited”. Another of the objectives of the candidate against Claude Arnaud, who does not appear, however, in the correspondence of June 17 : his “Letter from the mayor to the Lunellois” sent to the population on may 15, remembering the management in terms of measures, the distribution of masks… – of the health care crisis.

The head of the list of “My party is Lunel,” to see that there is still a disguised form of the campaign by the mayor of the city of Lunel. That has reacted in the wake of these allegations, yesterday in the day, denouncing the campaign “the more dirty [qu’il a] known for the last nineteen years ! Stone Soujol and your colistiers attempt to discredit my person, just three days before the second roundanalysis of the mayor of Lunel. They want me to demolish in a strategy of lower floors.”

Claude Arnaud, however, remains confident in its communication, as the mayor of the City, and between the two towers. “I am in my full right in the processes of communication that have been used in the last few weeks, to move forward, without hesitation, to the municipal clerk lunellois. The usual rules of communication have been followed and that there are no costs of propaganda.”

The four pages regarding taxes and the budget ? “A revised document, and the decrease in the number of pages, but in the same formatinsists Claude Arnaud. He was responding to an exceptional situation : a city council, almost to camera, broadcast live video. We publish the report as we do every time at the “Lunel ” Info”, which does not appear in may due to the crisis.”

“Blameless”

The letter addressed to the Lunellois at the exit of the containment ? “This is what is called a letter of information, including practice, for the Lunellois. In the legal term, is impeccable. It is a response of the administrative authority to its citizens”concludes the mayor, who has decided, also, to submit a complaint against Stone Soujol “crime of maneuver intended to alter the elections.”

The campaign finally wakes up… but in ways unexpected, in only 72 hours to know the name of the new mayor of Lunel. So close to the election, for the benefit of the prosecution and the defense ?