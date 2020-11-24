Lupo, Kate Middleton’s dog and Prince William, dies

The sad news was posted on the Dukes of Cambridge’s Instagram page.

Prince William and Kate Middleton announced the death of their beloved dog Lupo on Sunday.

On Kensington Royal’s Instagram page, the news was shared with a photo of the late pet.

“Very sadly, last weekend, our beloved dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been in the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him very much. – W & C ”, said the caption.

It is pertinent to mention that Lupo chose the name of Prince George.

William and Kate wrote many names on pieces of paper that they scattered. Lupo was summoned to select a name by touching a sheet of paper.

Additionally, Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole, raised the English Cocker Spaniel from a dog they owned.