Luxury, Covid, and recycling – Strategies

After many years of containment and, therefore, of introspection, where we put the luxury ? Do they still exist ?

Never in our lives, the time is suspended. The inhabitants of the city have discovered the end of the winter and seen by 80 days, which the world does not rotate, but the spring install, and heard the birds singing, cooking… in short, the privileged who were not in the hospital to care for or be cared for, to keep businesses allowed or to work as slaves in a warehouse or in the delivery – were numerous in the first line, this is not because we have left the mind that it is necessary to forget, those who are isolated in good conditions and with a salary maintained, have discovered other activities and change of pace. A true luxury.

To listen to us say to these few months, often the thought of Michel Piccoli in Milou in may. His face lit beneath a hat that exceeds, by a river, the hands that harvest of crayfish, the happy smile of the epicureans, far from the front and protected from the hustle and bustle. For him, may 68, for us, the health care crisis.

At the end of this strange freeze, what are our new luxuries to keep, what are those of a time past that we would like to find ? As the Great Confinement, mind-blowing experience came to light in space and time, as we have all lived in a very different way.

The tycoon’s luxury, the richest man in the world, just before that, Bernard Arnault, defined luxury as “ordinary people, extraordinary and the extraordinary of ordinary people “. But in the world of the after, which is the most remarkable person, and that is the ordinary ? The helper-and who clapped, the teachers of the recipe for the tart apricots from his garden, or which drives a Porsche ? I think that is much more than the multiplication of the extraordinary individuals and the devastation of our ordinary common, as a ” world after “.

The star will shine in the east

I recommend you read the recently published study by McKinsey & Company in the “discretionary spending post-Covid-19 in Asia “. In the first place, we learn that these expenses have dropped by up to 90% in some categories, in the middle of a health crisis, so that you can represent 20% to 25% of the GDP of some countries in Asia. Also remember that most of the major asian economies will recover soon as 2021 its pre-crisis level. These are the only ones – it will be 2022 at best in Europe. According to this same study, the most expensive items (luxury cars, jewelry, etc) to see your project for the purchase of the postponed “sine die”, but this is not the case for accessories and products of lesser value, quite the contrary. The most interesting is the discovery that many of consumers plan to spend more on clothing, fashion accessories and the cosmetics that prior to the crisis : the reopening of the shops, Hermès or Louis Vuitton in Asia and their sales records show. And what are the established brands which have the vast majority (60 to 70%) of purchase intentions. The star of the luxury that the world will continue to shine in the east, as well.

And in the west ? Europe, which is still the cradle of luxury and tradition invents the luxury of after. Kering announces the arrival of its board of directors of Emma Watson : the bride of Harry Potter became the muse of the fashion and luxury of the leaders. L’oréal launches with my friends of Mirova investment fund “for the regeneration of the nature”, endowed with 100 million euros.

A trend that excites me and fascinates me also. The dandies of europe in the 19th century were counting their new clothes to their domestic employees to get out then. In 2020, the luxury has become a huge market of opportunity and without doubt the best place to consider the use of the bicycle as a mode of consumption that is desirable. The Americans have often as a perfect formula, we speak of object “pre-loved “ in place of opportunity.

Many start-up attack, and for once, the platforms, the most prominent are the european : Vinted (Lithuania), Vestiaire Collective (France). I often look in another site,, american, StockX, which is the Nasdaq of the basketball and in the “trade” and “spiele” running shoes rare up to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Everywhere, the bag Kelly Hermes has become a refuge worthy of the gold, of algorithms dedicated to it, you can even buy a “share bag” to do better than the performance of your booklet A.

The invitation to travel together, luxury, calm and voluptuousness. The Great bull run, this invitation to the anti-trip, we will be forced to rethink, to choose and to live differently : to a new journey, without the emission of CO2 ?