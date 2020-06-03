LV Pont9, here is the it-bag of the summer

A few days ago, Louis Vuitton unveiled LV Deck 9, a new leather bag that is poised to become the it-bag of the summer. Sneak preview on the stars and the influenceuses, we love already for this model ultra chic !

If you hang out regularly on Instagram, you’ve probably already noticed the last-born in the family of Louis Vuitton bags : the LV Bridge 9. Already adopted by the stars and the influenceuses around the world, this new leather bag that is timeless and modern is fast becoming the it-bag of the summer of 2020. In addition to embody the parisian chic, the LV Bridge 9 pays tribute to the city of Paris. In fact, this new model takes its name from the Pont Neuf, the oldest and most famous bridge of Paris, situated in front of the headquarters of Louis Vuitton.

A bag of which we have not yet heard !

Upon its release, the it-girls queued up to have their photographs taken with this new little jewel signed Louis Vuitton. Available in a variety of colors, the LV Bridge 9 shows a rounded shape and is adorned with the LV Circle, a logo archive of 30 years containing the initials of the house and reinterpreted by Nicolas Ghesquière. Already preview to the shoulder of Sophie Turner, Léa Seydoux or Alicia Vikander, the LV Bridge 9 has also appealed to the influenceuses the most well-known of the fashion sphere such as Chiara Ferragni or Negin Mirsalehi.

The LV Bridge 9, a timeless

As the Speedy bag / Alma, the LV Bridge 9 is about to join the ranks of the “old favourites” of the parisian house. Its timeless design will go generations without a wrinkle and elegance dress women regardless of their age or their style. With a casual look or as sportswear, a tuxedo or a little summer dress, the new boy at Louis Vuitton accompanies us throughout the day and suits all of our outfits. In short, you have understood : it is THE purse of the summer for you.

Bag LV Deck 9, 2870€ louisvuitton.com

Video by Clara Poudevigne