LVMH and Leonardo DiCaprio are going to give millions to the Amazon

AMAZONIA – The luxury group French LVMH announced on Monday, August 26, that he was going to support the fight against the fires in the Amazon to the tune of 10 million euros, more than half of the sum already promised by the members of the G7.
LVMH has “decided to join this approach by contributing 10 million euros to which must be a collective effort,” said the company in a press release, citing CEO Bernard Arnault and Yann Arthus-Bertrand, a photographer known for his aerial views of the planet and a member of the board of directors of the group.
The G7 approves the shipment of water bombers
The day before, the actor and philanthropist Leonardo DiCaprio had already announced on Instagram that he intended to give, via its association “Earth Alliance” five million dollars. The actor and his associates want to help the indigenous communities and protect the biodiversity endangered by the fires that raged for weeks.
Earlier Monday, the G7 convened a summit in Biarritz has promised to release emergency $ 20 million (17,94 million euros) to send aircraft water bombers fight fires in the Amazon.
In addition to sending a fleet against the flames, to which France will provide military support to its forces in French Guiana, the G7 agreed to an assistance plan for the reforestation, at the UN level, which should be finalized during the general Assembly of the united Nations at the end of September. This “initiative for the Amazon” will require the agreement of Brazil and other eight amazonian States, in connection with the NGOS and the local populations.
Brazil is finally entered in the action
Gentlemen Arnault and Arthus-Bertrand, hailing the initiative, “call all those and all those who share the conviction that the Amazon, the treasure of the world’s natural heritage must be saved, to (y) participate”, indicates LVMH in its press release.
“France is, alongside its very large neighbor Brazil and its other neighbours in south america, partly responsible for the fate of this huge forest. This is also that has inspired the approach of the Group, engaged with UNESCO in the defence of biodiversity through the world,” they added.
The Guiana, French territory of south America, border of Brazil. Nearly 80,000 wildfires have been recorded in Brazil since the beginning of the year, of which slightly more than half in the Amazon. Under international pressure, Brazil has come to enter into action on Sunday in the Amazon by sending two aircraft C-130 Hercules.
After the fire that devastated Notre-Dame de Paris in mid-April, the LVMH group, world leader in luxury, and the family Arnault had announced a donation of € 200 million fund dedicated to the rebuilding of the cathedral.
See also on the HuffPost: