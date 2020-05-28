LVMH and Leonardo DiCaprio are going to give millions to the Amazon

FG Trade via Getty Images Several significant donations have been made in favour of the Amazon, who is the victim of many fires.

AMAZONIA – The luxury group French LVMH announced on Monday, August 26, that he was going to support the fight against the fires in the Amazon to the tune of 10 million euros, more than half of the sum already promised by the members of the G7. LVMH has “decided to join this approach by contributing 10 million euros to which must be a collective effort,” said the company in a press release, citing CEO Bernard Arnault and Yann Arthus-Bertrand, a photographer known for his aerial views of the planet and a member of the board of directors of the group. The G7 approves the shipment of water bombers The day before, the actor and philanthropist Leonardo DiCaprio had already announced on Instagram that he intended to give, via its association “Earth Alliance” five million dollars. The actor and his associates want to help the indigenous communities and protect the biodiversity endangered by the fires that raged for weeks.

Earlier Monday, the G7 convened a summit in Biarritz has promised to release emergency $ 20 million (17,94 million euros) to send aircraft water bombers fight fires in the Amazon. In addition to sending a fleet against the flames, to which France will provide military support to its forces in French Guiana, the G7 agreed to an assistance plan for the reforestation, at the UN level, which should be finalized during the general Assembly of the united Nations at the end of September. This “initiative for the Amazon” will require the agreement of Brazil and other eight amazonian States, in connection with the NGOS and the local populations. Brazil is finally entered in the action Gentlemen Arnault and Arthus-Bertrand, hailing the initiative, “call all those and all those who share the conviction that the Amazon, the treasure of the world’s natural heritage must be saved, to (y) participate”, indicates LVMH in its press release.

