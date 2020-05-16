Lynn Shelton, director of Little Fires Everywhere, has died at 54 years of age

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Filmmaker and producer Lynn Shelton died Friday, may 15 as the result of a disease of the blood not identified, according to a press release obtained by E! News of her publicist Adam Kersh. She was 54 years of age.
She was an actress and photographer in the grass in the twenties, but it has started to make films from the mid-thirties. According to the press release, Shelton has directed that she had a life before her to become the filmmaker that she wanted to be when she saw the French film director Claire Denis speaking at the Northwest Film Forum of Seattle in 2003, in which Denis has revealed that she was 40 years old when she made her first feature film.
Shelton went on to write and direct eight feature films in 14 years.
The filmmaker was best known for his award-winning films, including those of 2009 Humpday, 2011 The sister of your sister, 2018’s Outside in and more recently, she has directed four episodes of the series Hulu Small fires everywhere—An adaptation of Celeste Ngbest-selling of 2017, who has played Reese Witherspoonand Kerry Washington.
“The biography of Lynne on Twitter reads as follows: ‘I make films and television shows direct and I love to laugh. A lot,” continues the press release. “The statement continues.” Lynn had an infectious laugh, full of life and had a spirit body that has touched so many. She will be greatly missed by his family, his friends, the entertainment industry and to his fans. “
Many fans, friends and former colleagues, Shelton went on Twitter to express their condolences and pay tribute to the deceased film maker and director.
“We have lost our dear friend Lynn Shelton” wrote Mark Duplass, who played in Shelton The sister of your sister on Twitter. “We did so many things together. I wish we’d done more. His creative energy without limits, and his infectious spirit were without equal. It has made me better. . “
Shelton was also a television producer, very popular in television series such as AMC Men crazy and Netflix GLOW.
Film critic and tv Charles Bramesco shared one of the most memorable and important of Shelton to Men crazy on Twitter.
“A line worthy of mention in the large CV for the staging of Lynn Shelton: the episode of MAD MEN” Hands and Knees “, one in which Joan goes for an abortion, a scene is directed to perfection. Sensitivity and confidence behind the camera,” he has written.
When they see us creator and director Ava DuVernay has also shared his fondest memory of Shelton.
“Lynn Shelton has changed my life when she handed me the price of the achievement at Sundance in 2012,” the developer wrote on Twitter. “She has announced my name with pride. I returned it with love. Rooted for me for a long time after. I can’t believe that I’m typing this. Rest in peace, beauty. Thank you for your movies. And for your kindness.”
Broad City star Abbi Jacobson wrote on Twitter: “I have so enjoyed the work of Lynn Shelton. All her characters are so real and nuanced and funny, and I wanted so much to work with it. What a talent. It is a so sad news.”
Mindy Kaling, who has also worked with the director The Mindy Projecttold Twitter that it was a “dream on board”.
“Lynn Shelton loved the actors and us to love him in return. It was a dream about the shooting”, the former Office star wrote. “Its beautiful energy sunny was contagious, and the actors drifted always to the village video between shots to be around her. She had a power so quiet, and she would fail me. Rest in peace, Lynn. I love you.”
Other credits for television from Shelton include Master of none, Casual, LOVE, Diet Santa Clarita, New girl, Shameless, Just out of the boat, Dickison and more.
“Lynn Shelton, I am forever grateful for the little time that we have spent together”, wrote Hailee Steinfeld on Twitter. “You have illuminated the plateau of Dickinson as soon as you arrive. Thank you for your amazing energy. We will miss you deeply.”
Small fires everywhere star Reese Witherspoon also went on Instagram to share that she was “devastated” to hear about the death of Shelton.
“I am completely shocked that this filmmaker dynamic, talented and moving is no longer with us. Lynn was so excited by our show, Small fires everywhere. She said that the book spoke to him really, and that she aspired to direct a show which spoke significantly of motherhood, of sexuality, of race and class in America. And she did, ” wrote Witherspoon on the social networks, next to a photo of the two on the set.” She cared deeply for the entire cast and the team, ensuring that we all felt heard, seen and appreciated. Lynn also shared a large part of his life with us. His love for his son, how motherhood has changed her life, her decisions that have changed his life that have made her the woman that she was. I feel so lucky that I was able to work with Lynn on The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. His spirit touched so many people in the world of cinema. His memory is perpetuated in our days living together on the plateau and in its wonderful films. Please look at his work and see his talent for yourself. “
Shelton was born in Oberlin, Ohio, and she grew up in Seattle.
After high school, the filmmaker who died attended Oberlin College in Ohio, and then the School of Drama of the University of Washington. She moved to New York and is pursuing a master’s degree program in fine arts in photography and related media at the school of visual arts in Manhattan.
She leaves in mourning his son Seal of Milo and her husband Kevin Seal, with whom she separated in 2019. Before his death, Shelton was with a comedian standing Marc Maron.
“I self-generated my workand I never went back to ask permission to do so, ” she said Los Angeles Times 2014. “The main reason for which women have been making inroads in independent film is that no one has to say:” I choose you “. I do not knock at the door of that whatsoever. I’m just doing it my own way. You can buy a camera for $ 1,500. It’s crazy how easy it is to make a film. “