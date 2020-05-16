Lynn Shelton, director of Little Fires Everywhere, has died at 54 years of age

Filmmaker and producer Lynn Shelton died Friday, may 15 as the result of a disease of the blood not identified, according to a press release obtained by E! News of her publicist Adam Kersh. She was 54 years of age.

She was an actress and photographer in the grass in the twenties, but it has started to make films from the mid-thirties. According to the press release, Shelton has directed that she had a life before her to become the filmmaker that she wanted to be when she saw the French film director Claire Denis speaking at the Northwest Film Forum of Seattle in 2003, in which Denis has revealed that she was 40 years old when she made her first feature film.

Shelton went on to write and direct eight feature films in 14 years.

The filmmaker was best known for his award-winning films, including those of 2009 Humpday, 2011 The sister of your sister, 2018’s Outside in and more recently, she has directed four episodes of the series Hulu Small fires everywhere—An adaptation of Celeste Ngbest-selling of 2017, who has played Reese Witherspoonand Kerry Washington.

“The biography of Lynne on Twitter reads as follows: ‘I make films and television shows direct and I love to laugh. A lot,” continues the press release. “The statement continues.” Lynn had an infectious laugh, full of life and had a spirit body that has touched so many. She will be greatly missed by his family, his friends, the entertainment industry and to his fans. “