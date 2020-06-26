M Night Shyamalan will launch his next film in the summer of 2021

Universal Pictures has set the release date for the thriller M. Night Shyamalan – there is not yet a title to Friday 23 July 2021. You will compete with the science-fiction film from Paramount Pictures, ” The Morning of the War “, that includes Chris Pratt, Betty Gilpin, J. K. Simmons, and Yvonne Strahovski in the cast.

Eliza Scanlen (“Little women”), Thomasin McKenzie (“True History of the Kelly Gang”), Aaron Pierce (“Krypton”), Vicky Krieps (“Phantom Thread”), Alex Wolff (“Heritage”), Abbey Lee (“Lovecraft Country”, “Mad Max: Fury Road”, “The Dark Tower”), Nikki Amuka-Bird (“the 5th Avenue”, “Gold seeker”, the “Jupiter Ascending”) and Ken Leung (“Star Wars: Episode VII – the Awakening of Force”, “Inhumans,” “The Black list”) is shown in the film of M. Night Shyamalan. In addition to directing the film, the filmmaker twice nominated for an Oscar has also written the script and the production.

The director of several successful movies to his credit, including ” the Sixth sense “, “Signs” and ” Unbreakable “. Your vision highly conceptual has attracted the attention of audiences around the world for more than two decades, with more than 3.3 billion revenue. “Glass “, his last film, which was the culmination of his trilogy Eastrail 177, has reported nearly $ 250 million in the world and occupies the position n. 1 at the box office, it stays in the head for three weeks. “Split “, the second installment of the film series, was also in the lead at the box office and has held this position for three weeks during its release in the cinema in the year 2017. Launched in 2015, the thriller “The Visit” has been reported almost $ 100 million at the global box office and was one of the horror movies the most profitable of the year. After financing independent films to the sum of $ 35 million in total, namely, ” Glass “, “Split” and ” The Visit “, the director has raised close to $ 600 million dollars in the world of movies. It will also fund his next two films.