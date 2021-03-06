M Pokora: Christina Milian worries her fans with this sad video!

Christina Milian doesn’t seem to be at her best! On the Web, M Pokora’s sweetheart was shown with a small mine.

What’s going on? This Friday, March 5, Christina Milian certainly worried her followers. Through her Instagram story, M Pokora’s wife was quite sad.

To this day, Christina Milian is one of the most followed stars on social media. Like her darling M Pokora.

On a daily basis, they love interacting with their community on Instagram! Right now, the couple even seems to be on a small cloud.

And for good reason, in a few months, the lovebirds will expand their family with the arrival of a new baby. At the moment, no one knows the kind of future toddler.

But on the Web, know that everyone is leading the investigation. In the city, Christina Milian and M Pokora are already the happy parents of a little Isaiah.

For her part, the performer of “Do It” is also violet’s mother born from her past relationship with The-Dream. Their beautiful family recomposed makes the happiness of Internet users.

Being very close to her followers, the singer loves to publish countless photos of her little tribe with them. However, Mr. Pokora and Christina Milian never wanted to reveal the face of their youngest to preserve his anonymity.

In any case, the pretty brunette likes to share the whole course of her pregnancy on her social networks. And every day, the star appears very radiant.

But on Friday, March 5, the young woman did not appear on her plate. The proof in pictures!

M POKORA: HIS DARLING CHRISTINA MILIAN APPEARS WITH A LITTLE MINE!

Through her Instagram story, Christina Milian immortalized herself lying in bed. Facing the camera, M Pokora’s sweetheart stares at the lens at length without saying a word.

A rare sequence when you know the joy of life of the star. In the excerpt, little Isaiah also seems to be by his side.

“Mommy’s here,” Violet’s mom whispers in her video. No doubt his post worried many of his followers.

In addition, the “Get Away” interpreter did not explain anything further after its publication. Being pregnant, it is quite possible that M Pokora’s wife just had a little bit of fatigue.

And the star’s start to the week was turned upside down. Indeed, on Monday, March 1, Christina Millian paid tribute to her friend and on-screen partner Jahmil French who died at the age of 28.

As a reminder, they had toured together in the series “Soundtrack”. “We’re going to miss you. Rest in Peace, King,” the singer wrote on one of the actor’s latest Instagram posts.

A blow for the young woman who seemed to greatly appreciate the latter. Hoping that Isaiah’s mom will be better in the days to come!