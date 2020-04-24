M. Pokora : Confined with Isaiah, his little technical to distract baby

Apart from a few holdouts, the entire planet is confined little by little. And since the date of the release remains to this day unknown, it will be necessary to redouble our imagination to not die of boredom. In the Face of the pandemic of the sars coronavirus, M. Pokora has found the solution… several, actually. In addition to the small session hairstyle that he is offered with his daughter-in-10-year-old Violet, he took advantage of every second that life offers him with her baby, a little boy born on January 20, 2020. “Ben good so, with all this time to kill, I opened an account Tik Tok ehwrote the singer on Instagram. Stay home and take care of you as you can ! Isaiah, himself, is at the max of his life. This is the Pyramid Tower in his living room.“

The small family is currently in Los Angeles. In the United States, the situation is as alarming as the president, Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency, calling on the citizens to stay at home. Definitely, the Covid-19 picking on poor Matt, who had seen little by little – like all artists – all of his concerts cancelled, postponed, one after the other. A fan of the singer had even taken hold of the social networks to scream his rage, hoping well be able to save the Pyramid Tower… in vain, as you might expect.