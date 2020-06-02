M. Pokora “disappointed” : new cancellation for its Pyramid Tower

Already in march of this year, Mr. Pokora was forced to announce the bad news to his fans. “Vou know I used to be a joy to have you back and to share with you this beautiful show… I hope that these reports will be able to mitigate your disappointment…“had deplored the companion of Christina Milian.

A slight controversy had also erupted when he suspected the government of “we hide something“about the Covid-19. “It is a little weird this process of de-dramatize a virus for 10 days on the info strings, the politicians, the doctors saying that the flu kills each year many more people in the world, or H1N1, Ebola, etc., But to take unprecedented action. (…) We are hiding something or what ?“, wrote rebellious French singer.

The fans know, M. Pokora has worked hard for his Pyramid Towera show that requires a certain level of dance. Despite his disappointment, he was able to take advantage of the containment u.s. to be with his son Isaiah (soon to be 6 months), her roommate Christina Milian and her daughter Violet (age 9), from a previous relationship.