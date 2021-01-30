M Pokora happy to be near Hogwarts in Harry Potter!

From the window of his villa in Los Angeles, Mr. Pokora can see a huge castle. This is Hogwarts in Harry Potter!

Very active on Instagram, M Pokora reveals everything to his millions of fans. The famous French singer reveals his incredible view of the Hogwarts school from the Harry Potter film series!

MR. POKORA SEES HARRY POTTER SCHOOL FROM HIS VILLA IN LOS ANGELES!

The very famous French singer thus reveals the incredible view offered by his huge villa in Los Angeles. And it’s really beautiful!

In the distance, we see Hogwarts, the school in which Harry Potter learns magic. Yes, you’ve heard it!

And Mr. Pokora seems very proud to be able to peer through her from her window. It must be said that it is quite a privilege… Especially if you’re a fan of the universe!

“When from home you saw Hogwarts,” he says in his Instagram story, with the emblem of the famous sorcerer’s school. Great class!