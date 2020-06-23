M6 pulls ” The Battle of the jury “, with its blows of heart and with their low blows

Marianne James, Sugar Sammy, Eric Antoine, Hélène Ségara and David Ginola. — PIERRE OLIVIER/M6



The Battle of the juryemissions from France has an amazing talent it is a new concept, and a ” first world “, said M6, which broadcasts the first number, the Tuesday, at 21h05.

Former candidates emblematic of the selected sample by four members of the jury, you will return to try their luck, and ” duels “.

“I’m in the towers a couple of times. There are those who stood up from the table, that cross, who cried out in the strategy”, says Marianne James.

M6 has an amazing concept. At least, a ” first world “, explains Guillaume Charles, the patron of the programs of the channel, on The Battle of the jurya variation of France has an amazing talentlaunched this Tuesday night. In the dozens of countries with his own adaptation of the format of ” Got Talent “, no one had had the idea of a program derived from bringing together former candidates iconic…

M6 has, therefore, devised a new competition that invites acrobats, jugglers, stunt performers and other singers that have marked the minds of the viewers through their sense of humor or entertainment. “Some call it the title of the game, as the Die Mobilé, Antonio or

Jean-Baptiste Guegan [respectivement vainqueurs des saisons 7, 11 et 13]. We had tested the waters : for at least a hundred ex-participants were willing to return and, again, that has not had contact with the world”, explains the production.

“It was several want to Dakota and Nadia “

At the end of 24 artists participate in this battle of the jury. They have been selected by the jury Marianne James, Hélène Ségara, Eric Antoine and Sugar Sammy. “We were advised to make our choice, among the semi-finalists and finalists of different seasons “, gliding Marianne James has not laid hands on all the candidates as she would have liked. Some of them have had, from its passage through the M6, was hired troops as well as Cirque du soleil or Circus of Beijing, and therefore is not available for the shoot, the entire show has been recorded several months ago. Others have chosen to join the team of another member of the jury that you are looking for also.

“It was several want to Dakota and Nadia “, demonstrates Marianne James. The couple of dancers, that had upset the public in season 13 in 2018, with their choreographer on domestic violence, so has opted for the equipment of Sugar Sammy. “It was a no-brainer to return in France has an amazing talent “says the girl. “Everyone has been super cool with us during our first participation, complements your partner. And then, we wanted to talk about other issues, was the opportunity. “Not spoilera anything, but warns him : the emotion is again at the meeting point during the passage of Nadia and Dakota on the show this Tuesday.

The members of the jury will have coached the candidates to their teams. “As is our work to enter into the court and get in the garden, it was able to provide advice on the construction of numbers, the choice of clothing or music, until we have the number dreamed of, summarizes Marianne James. It is like a mother who sends his son of 5 years old, the son of a talent show and sing with him the song that is more annoying than the guy. “

“There are those who have crossed -“

The atmosphere, however, is not the unanimisme petulant style The Ecole des fans or one ends up with 10/10. The Battle of the Jury bears its name well. “It’s very competitive,” says Sugar Sammy. “I’m in the towers a couple of times. There are those who stood up from the table, that cross, who cried out in the strategy ” shifts Marianne James.

Each topic is composed of several duels. The facilitator, David Ginola, announced with each round the names of the two members of the jury who have to choose with their respective teams of artists competing against one another. Once the two actions are taken, the two members of the jury, whose talents were not involved in the duel will each have a vote to appoint the preferred service. The public also gets a vote : each member of the audience voting through a home. The artist that wins the majority of votes stays in the race, their opponent is eliminated.

“The competition is held over our head “

“Sometimes, the public vote takes everyone by surprise, or those of the members of the jury are complicated. There have been clashes because some do not agree with the decisions of every one of the other “, ahead of David Ginola.

“The competition is held over our head “, play on your side, the placid Brothers Jacquard, finalists of the program in 2018, and invites them to try again. “We did what we had to do. Most of the duels are in competition with artists of different disciplines, in addition to the specialists of the song to be humorous. It would have been more pressure if we had had to deal with people doing the same thing as us. “

With this new concept, M6 is also the hope of success in the battle of the hearings. France has an amazing talent it is one of the central points of his program. The fourteenth season, released last fall, had been followed by an average of 3.18 million people each week, or 15.4 % of audience share.