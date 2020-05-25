Machine Gun Kelly invites Hailee Steinfeld, one of the revelations of the year

After having invited Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly proposes to Hailee Steinfeld to ask her voice on the ” At My Best “. Check out their title in aficia !

Machine Gun Kelly (also known under the acronym MGK) is an american rapper who has the wind in its sails. Spotted by P. Diddy in 2011, he immediately met success with titles such as ” Wild Boy “, “Invincible” and “Free The Madness” (feat. Steve Aoki). He then released his first album Lace Up in 2012, which contains many featurings with Lil Jon, Waka Flocka Flame and Young Jeezy, among others. But it was not until the year 2016 to see his reputation grow in earnest.

Authors not unknown…

Machine Gun Kelly seems to have revised its copy and now offers a rap mainstream. For this, he began inviting a pop artist international. This was already the case with Camila Cabello (ex Fifth Harmony), which charmed with its languid “Bad Things” (122 million YouTube views).

MGK links up naturally with a new single – “ At My Best “– in the same lineage. This time, he collaborates with the young Hailee Steinfeld. This last has already aligned several hits, namely” Love Myself “, “Starving” (with Zedd) and many others (DNCE, Sigala…). It is not impossible that it achieves the same feat with this song that has all the cards in hand to become a hit.

” At My Best “was written by Rachel Moulden (Bastille, Naughty Boy), Benjamin Levin (Katy Perry, Britney Spears), Henrik Barman Michelsen, Edvard Førre Erfjord (Little Mix, The Wanted), Nathan Perez, and C. Baker. This production signed by Happy Perez commented on the difficulties that a person can go through in life, although it is necessary to keep the head on the shoulders and stay positive. He is the new extract from the third album the rapper, who will succeed General Admission (2015).

Check out the ” At My Best “, the new single from Machine Gun Kelly :