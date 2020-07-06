Machine gun Kelly is mourning the death of his father and took a break from social media

Machine Gun Kelly planned to celebrate the Sunday big time … but in his place, announced the death of his father.

The rapper made the announcement Sunday in the social networks, saying that he had initially planned to celebrate the first anniversary of their fourth album, ” Hotel Diablo “, which was released on July 5, 2019. MGK said: “This album was everything I wanted to say and I know that it is close to my fans, but my father took his last breath this morning, and I’ve never felt pain so deeply in my life. ”

Waiting for your permission to upload media Instagram.

And, that said, the rapper has stated that he based his phone to mourn the death of his father.

The friends of MGK responded to the news with a massive support. Blink-182 Travis Barkerwith that MGK has recently collaborated, wrote: “Sending all the love in the world to you right now, brother. ” Hailee Steinfeld has also sent good wishes.

MGK, who is about to launch his fifth studio album, has not revealed the cause of the death of his father.