Machine gun Kelly is mourning the death of his father and took a break from social media

Machine Gun Kelly planned to celebrate the Sunday big time … but in his place, announced the death of his father.
The rapper made the announcement Sunday in the social networks, saying that he had initially planned to celebrate the first anniversary of their fourth album, ” Hotel Diablo “, which was released on July 5, 2019. MGK said: “This album was everything I wanted to say and I know that it is close to my fans, but my father took his last breath this morning, and I’ve never felt pain so deeply in my life. ”
Waiting for your permission to upload media Instagram.
And, that said, the rapper has stated that he based his phone to mourn the death of his father.
The friends of MGK responded to the news with a massive support. Blink-182 Travis Barkerwith that MGK has recently collaborated, wrote: “Sending all the love in the world to you right now, brother. ” Hailee Steinfeld has also sent good wishes.
MGK, who is about to launch his fifth studio album, has not revealed the cause of the death of his father.
-
CALLIGRAM Book N°19 of the GRAND-PERE HAS DIED
N°19 grandfather died The phone rings. Max and Lili are learning of the death of his grandfather. They all come out to join Mommy for l?burial… This book speaks of the death of?a close. This shows that?we can overcome the sadness and keep it in c?ur the one that?has been loved.
-
Coordinated The Panel Of Natural Habitat
Jayde Fish shared his memories of youth with this personal creation, which she calls Natural Habitat. Re-enter a painting made by his father in his room of the children. Animals, cats, to the head of the sunflower, flowers, and other plants of all kinds are repeated to make
-
Games Work Shop Haarken Worldclaimer, a Herald of the Apocalypse
haarken worldclaimer takes a perverse pleasure in the exercise of their role of mouth daamp;#39;abaddon, because caamp;#39;it is he who announces the death of worlds. not with words that are barren or empty threats, but with the planting of your relic demoniaque, spear, infernal, in the hearts of the soldiers as