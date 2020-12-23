CELEBRITIES

MACHINE GUN KELLY IS THINKING ABOUT MARRIAGE TO MEGAN FOX

Posted on

The relationship between Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox has taken off like a rocket and the singer is already pondering the next important step.   

According to a source of Entertainment Tonight, there is in fact the scent of orange blossom.

” Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox make each other laugh and that’s an important thing for Megan. They keep each other happy – the insider said – MGK definitely sees marriage in its future with Megan and friends are betting 100%. on an official engagement next year “.

The source went on to explain that they ” lean on each other emotionally ” and that they have a strong connection because ” both are parents: ” It’s easier for them to empathize when it comes to things related to parenting and career. “.

The Transformers star had three children with Brian Austin Green – Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3 – while Colson Baker (real name of Machine Gun Kelly) is Casie’s dad, 12.

Megan Fox would not be in a hurry to go to the altar: ” She doesn’t think about engagement or marriage, she doesn’t have a timeline and it’s not something that really crossed her mind, ” added the insider.

Also because the divorce from Brian Austin Green must first be finalized: the actress asked for an official separation in November.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were first seen together last June and later both have repeatedly explained how it was love at first sight between them.

