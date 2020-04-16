Machine Gun Kelly reveals “In These Walls” from his Lockdown Sessions

Machine Gun Kelly is the 19th day of the Lockdown Sessions, and the rapper has released yesterday his latest opus, called ” In These Walls “.

During the last 10 days, the rapper has released new songs where it takes a sample of a song that he likes and returns it in a new beat, and laying on it. The last time, it was Shawn Mendes for ‘Pretty Toxic Revolver’ and he is now going to ‘My House’ of PVRIS for ‘In These Walls’.

Using a sample of “My House” from PVRIS, MGK creates a tale very dark, which reflects a past love “I think we’re caught up in a power trip / She is my Kate Moss, I’m her Johnny Depp / Life of a fast life in the fast lane / Fights in the cab, nights drinking champagne / Ice make it last, ice for the back pain / With the knife on the dash, pipe in the ash tray,” rap MGK with a joint at the hand in front of a window to the breathtaking view.

The rapper texan is very productive during his confinement, and it is to the delight of his fans. “In These Walls” made in response to the previous Lockdown Sessions which included a recovery of “Misery Business “ of Paramore with Travis Barker, a rap freestyle on “What’s Poppin “ of Jack Harlow and a collab with Yungblud interpreting “Champagne Supernova “ the group Oasis.

