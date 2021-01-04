CELEBRITIES

Machine Gun Kelly trades Megan Fox for her daughter

The rapper posted an adorable photo with his 12-year-old daughter, and where Megan Fox is nowhere to be seen.

Machine Gun Kelly shared an adorable photo with her 12-year-old daughter on Friday, which they took before boarding a plane.

On Instagram, Kelly, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker, shared a photo and video with a caption that read: “Taking her to see the ball drop in person. We’re performing in Times Square tonight on ABC @rockineve if you’re next to a TV. ”

In the picture, Casie Colson Baker is seen sitting on her father’s shoulders as the video shows them aboard a private plane.

The Cleveland rapper reportedly tends to keep his daughter out of the spotlight but loves spending time with her.

Kelly’s girlfriend and Hollywood star Megan Fox were nowhere to be seen in the image and video shared by the rapper.

