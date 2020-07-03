Macy’s is launching a leaflet dedicated to iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are the discounts

Euronics today launched a new leaflet dedicated exclusively to iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max 64 gigabytes. Until the 12th of July, in fact, it will be possible to buy two smartphones at reduced prices as compared to those of the price list proposed by the Cupertino company.

On iPhone 11 Pro Max from 256 gigabytes it is proposed a reduction of the price of 4,11%, and is available at 1399 Euros, compared to 1459€. The device is available in the colors Silver, Space Grey and Gold. The model 64 gigabytes, more and iPhone 11 Pro Maxinstead, it is proposed to 1189 Euro, for a savings of 1189 Euro, equal to 7,76%, if you compare cones 1289 Euro-american society. Also in this case we find all the colors available.

Moving on to iPhone 11 Proinstead, the model with 64 gigabytes of storage can be purchased at 1089 Euros, 100 Euros less from 1189 Euro list, while iPhone 11 Pro 256 gigabyte is available for 1299 Euros, for a savings of up to 4.42 per cent, amounting to 60 Euro if you take into account 1359 Euro fixed by Apple.

Delivery is not free, and requires 11 Euro. Euronics also provides pick up and collection used free of charge.

The full list of iPhone 11 Pro offer is available on the dedicated page.