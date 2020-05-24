Mad Max 5 : The prequel on Furiosa is it a good idea ?

A week ago George Miller, the director of the saga, Mad Max confirmed the spin-off on Furiosa. Embodied in Mad Max : Fury Road by Charlize Theron, the project will focus this time on the youth of the character. Exit therefore the actress is south african and up to an actress younger. It is rumored that Jodie Comerstar Killing Eve or even Anya Taylor-Joy, that of New Mutantswould be in negotiations to take over the role of the intrepid Furiosa, nothing has yet been confirmed for the studios. The scenario, however, is expected to be completed, this spin-off is a longtime project for the director.

Charlize Theron in the skin of Furiosa in Mad Max : Fury Road.

An all-new casting, so for a new project Mad Max. If Warner would like to see Richard Madden (The Eternals) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) are the faces of this project, the spin-off will allow us to immerse ourselves in the universe of Mad Max, after the success of the fourth installment in 2015, worn by Tom Hardy. Mise-en-scene, plot, stunts…the film brought together elements amazing, making the film a unique work of art and modernizing a Mad Max, originally played by Mel Gibson. Here, the spin-off Furiosa could be included in the same lineage as Mad Max : Fury Roadwhile offering something unique to the story of his female character.

Nicholas Hoult and Charlize Theron in Mad Max : Fury Road.

Heroin powerful not having a cold in the eyes, Furiosa represents a central character of the special exception for the project. While enrolling in the worthy lineage of sagas such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Fast and Furious or Ballerina, desiring to give more room for female characters, Mad Max 5 should we offer a story really cool, George Miller working hard on the universe that has made it famous. Side plot, this would allow us to know more about the past of the young woman, the challenges she has faced, but also how she found the sides of the terrible Immortan Joe, and became The imperator Furiosa as it is found in Fury : Road.

Charlize Theron in Mad Max Fury Road.

For all these reasons, the spin-off of Furiosa seems like a good idea. A large-scale project that would put forward a female character who we would learn more about it and that would expand the universe Mad Max, started in 1982. A single black point comes, however, to darken the table : the expectation should still be long on the project since the filming of the prequel should not finally begin until 2021, after its postponement because of the outbreak of coronavirus. It will therefore have to take our evil in patience before discovering the spin-off on Furiosa. Count in any case on Melty to keep you informed of its progress !