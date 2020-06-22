Mad Max 5 : Zoë Kravitz speaks candidly on the announcement of the new cast of Furiosa

This is a new that delights the fans of the franchise ! Because it is official, the next installment of the saga Max Mad 5 will be a prequel focused on the youth of Furiosa. A decision by the director George Miller has unveiled his future plans at a meeting held with Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy on the occasion of the retrospective exhibition of the fifth anniversary of Mad Max Fury Road. The only downside ? The announcement of the recasting of the role of Furiosa, an iconic character played by Charlize Theron. Indeed, given the impossibility of changing the face of the actress by the computer (in order to make it more young person), the director has chosen the simplest option : hire a brand new actress, less aged than its predecessor to interpret the main role.

Charlize Theron breathtaking in the role of Furiosa

In an interview given to New York Timesthe director had explained his decision this way : “For a long time, I thought that we could use special effects to rejuvenate, but I don’t think we are there yet (in terms of technology). In spite of what has been tried for The Irishman, I think there was always something a little weird“. An idea inconceivable to some fans of the saga, still impressed by the interpretation staggering Charlize Theron in Mad Max Fury Road. Worried, they are immediately mounted in the creed to express their doubts about the new artistic guidance undertaken by George Miller.

Zoë Kravitz aka Toast of the scholarship in Mad Max Fury Road

Concerns recently swept by the actress Zoë Kravitz (Toast the scholarly) that wished to respond to the controversy by reiterating its confidence in the director. In fact, at the microphone of the podcast Happy Sad Confused, she said : “If I remember correctly, he always had the idea of wanting to make a prequel on Furiosa. I did not know, however, that he was going to the recaster. Look, if there’s one thing that I learned from the film Fury Road, it is close to and trust George Miller. So I’ll just shut up and let the maestro work because I don’t know what else to say about this man”. A declaration cash, which, therefore, invites all fans of the saga in the reflection. And because according to her, it is more appropriate to wait for the release of the film in the cinema before you start to criticize it. QED ! Also, find out all the details of the plot and the filming that we already know about Mad Max 5.