Mad Max : Charlize Theron the heart-broken not to embody Furiosa in the prequel – Actus Ciné

Charlize Theron has expressed his grief not to embody Furiosa in the prequel, “Mad Max : Fury Road” as prepared by George Miller.

Last may, George Miller confirmed that a prequel to Mad Max : Fury Road Furiosa was in preparation. It expliquait so that in a first time, he had thought to work again with Charize Theron, who exploded the screen in Fury Road, and rejuvenate with digital special effects. Finally, he stated that it had reversed its decision and wanted to hire an actress younger, but we do not know yet who would be the lucky lady.

Asked by The Hollywood Reporter, Charlize Theron confirmed that she could not help but be disappointed : “It is hard to swallow, she admits. I fully respect George, if not more after Fury Road with him. It is a master, and I do wish him the best.” The actress admits that she was very attached to Furiosa, and she would have really liked to continue the adventure : “Yeah, it’s a bit heartbreaking, that’s for sure. I really love this character and I am so grateful to have played a small role in its creation. She will forever be someone I think of with fondness. Obviously, I’d love to see this story continue, and if he feels that he must take this way, then I trust him.”

No hard feelings, so, for Charlize Theron, who stresses, however, how difficult it is for a woman to get a second chance in the cinema of action. “A lot of women do not get a second chance, regret it, but when men make these films and fail miserably, they have chance after chance after chance to return. Fury Road came a good decade after ئon Flux, and there has always been this voice in my head that reacts even to that. I’m always influenced by it, it is something that motivates me. It is sad that one has the impression that this opportunity we will be removed in a blink of an eye if you can’t do it, but it is the truth. [L’action] is not a kind of very lenient in regard to women.” So far, the actress has not finished with the theater of action, since it will be at the poster of The Old Guard, which is available from the 10th of July on Netflix.