Mad Max Furiosa : George Miller confirmed the setting up of the project

Five years to the day after the release of “Mad Max: Fury Road“the filmmaker George Miller has confirmed to the microphones of New York Times that a prequel focusing on a younger version of the character, Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) is in the process of development.

The director confirms that he is in search of an actress in her twenties to portray the character in the prequel, if the interpreter of the Furiosa appeared in the films ” Mad Max “, namely, Charlize Theron, is 44 years old. George Miller hopes to work on this project as soon as he has finished his work on “Three Thousand Years of Longing”, which will see the appearance of Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba in the lead roles. The shooting was going to be released this spring, but the production has not been able to stick to the projections due to the containment.

The director says : “So, once we have finished, and I hope that the pandemic will have calmed down, we’ll see what the world allows us to do with Furiosa.”

George Miller adds that he would consider using the image synthesis to rejuvenate Theron, but finally he decided to look for another actress for the role of the youth version of the character : “For a long time, I thought that we could simply rejuvenate digitally Charlize, but I don’t think that one is close to making it. Despite the valiant attempts of ‘The Irishman’, I think that there is still a way to go. Everyone is trying to solve it, in particular the designers of video games in japan, but there is still a long way to accomplish that, I think. “

While writing the script for ” Fury Road “, Miller has developed more of the story of Furiosa – explaining what it was like his life in the idyllic ‘Green Place’, why it was torn out from the group of warrior women known under the name of Vuvalini, and how it became the war-hardened than in found in “Fury Road”.

Colin Gibson, the chief set designer of “Mad Max” who piles up again for the prequel, promises that the film will include vehicles “even more” crazy in terms of design. John Seale, the director of photography, will not be of the party on the other hand.