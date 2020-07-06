Mad Max Fury Road : Charlize Theron displays her sadness to have been pushed out of the spin-off on Furiosa

After the huge success of Mad Max Fury Road in 2015the film George Millersacred several times for oscars technical awards during the ceremony of 2015 entered the pantheon of international cinema, by its proposal herculean of an action movie at big show with a about societal exceptional behind. The film has got such a craze, that a prequel around the empress Furiosa (played by Charlize Theron) young see the light of day. The actresses in pole position for the project would be the same, already selected.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Charlize Theron returned to this role which seems to have greatly forged in his long career. It has, however, posted his sadness of no longer playing the role.

“It is difficult to swallow. Listen, I fully respect George, if not more, after having done this film with him. It is a master, and I do wish him the best. Yeah, it’s a bit heartbreaking, that’s for sure. I really like this character , and I am so grateful to have played a small role in its creation. It will forever be a person I can think of and I can think of with tenderness. Of course, I would like to see this story continue, and if he has the impression that he must take this way, then I trust him in this way. ”

Charlize Theron took advantage of the interview to announce that the long-action footage of George Miller has allowed him to get a second wind in his acting career in action films, she was ” a woman “.

“A lot of women do not have a second chance [après leur échec dans un film d’action]but when men make these films and fail miserably, they have the opportunity to go and explore the genre again. This does not necessarily occur for the women. Fury Road came a good decade after ئon Flux [qui fut un échec colossal]and there has always been this voice in the back of my head that reacts a little to this. I’m always influenced by it, and this is one thing that motivates me. It is unfortunate that we have the impression that we will be removed in a blink of an eye if we do not succeed, but it is the truth. This is not a very kind forgiving when it comes to women. ”

Anya Taylor-Joy, actress for the role of Furiosa

The latest news, George Miller had left to imply a use of CGI to rejuvenate Charlize Theronbut had finally announced that he was still not ready to use the process. It is therefore with an actress younger than the film will.