Mad Max : Fury Road – tensions, turning chaotic… back on the production’s explosive film News Film

Mad Max : Fury Road has revived the franchise from George Miller after 30 years of absence, and the production was not of any rest.

The output of the fourth component of Mad Max 2015 has been great news for the fans, even if they were a little scared after Mad Max 3that’s even less enthused the public, chapters 1 and 2. With a thirty-year gap, the sequel has obviously modified his cast and replaced Mel Gibson with Tom Hardy in the role of Max, while Charlize Theron came to play Furiosa, which bore his name. The film Fury Road went to pick up the 375 million at the box office, which is not much considering its budget of $ 150 million ; however, it has benefited from the passion of the public and the press, who were impressed by the visual quality of the film – which picked up 6 Oscars.

While the fifth component is always highly anticipated, New York Times has dedicated a long article about the production Fury Road and interviewed the key stakeholders to tell us more about the scenes of its design. In the program, the actors castés, the difficulties of shooting, the tension between Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy…

The nugget visual years 2010

THE CAST

In order to start afresh in its franchise, the director has decided to bring new faces to the screen, and a new character : Furiosa. Choose the right actor and the right actress was essential, especially when the saga was destined to grow in several films. Charlize Theron has finally won the big prize, but the competition was severe ; the producer Doug Mitchell said several big names had been mentioned for the role of the feminine, including that of Uma Thurman.

As to the casting for Max, it was decisive not to crash and to offer a successor of size at Gibson. Zoë Kravitz (Toast) did a test with Jeremy Renner, before that Miller had decided to Tom Hardyin a sort of revelation :

MILLER : “I felt the same thing with Tom that I’d had with Mel Gibson when he came into the room : Tom had a charm in nervousness, a charism animal. We don’t know what is going on in the depths of him, and it is very attractive.”

Tom Hardy, certainly bestial

THE SHOOTING

The New York Times reports that Bong Joon-ho, the director of Parasite, said Fury Road : “I don’t understand how they were able to finish this film, or how hundreds of people are not dead”. And he was right, this was not won in advance for the production and the filming in the desert of Namibia, which had exceeded its time limits and its budget at the time of shooting the scenes of the Citadel. For this reason, the film went into post-production so that he had neither the beginning nor the end of the shot.

ZOË KRAVITZ : “We had already exceeded the allotted time, and we heard that the studio was obsessed by the fact that we exceeded the budget.”

DOUG MITCHELL : “we Were told that everything had to be finished for the 8th of December, regardless of what was missing or not, and then basta. But we had not yet shot any scenes from the Citadel, where the beginning and the end of the story are anchored, and we had to go in post-production without them. It was rather incomprehensible”.

Go back to the Citadel !

THE CONFLICT THERON VS HARDY

The players were subjected to a voltage crazy on the shooting and the duo Charlize Theron Tom Hardy has suffered the consequences. Little listening to one another, in a production explosive, it was every man for himself and God will recognize his own. But the hatchet has been buried ever since, and the actor and the actress are back on these events to explain them.

THERON : “With the benefit of hindsight, I think I had not enough empathy to Tom, to really take the measure of what it must be to walk in the footsteps of Mel Gibson. I think that because of my own fear, and put a wall between us to protect themselves, then we should admit that we were both terrified, and that there should have been evidence of tenderness to one another. Ironically, it worked the same way as our characters : everything was a matter of survival.

So, we go in peace ?

The biggest thing that guided the production, it was fear. I was completely terrified, because I had never done anything like this. I think the hardest thing between George Miller and me, was that he had the film in mind, but I was desperate not to understand it.”

HARDY : “I believe that the situation was beyond. The pressure weighing on both of us was sometimes overwhelming. Charlize was in need of a better partner than me, may be someone more experienced (…). I hope that now that I’m older and more ugly, I could rise to.”

At right, George Miller

George Miller has acknowledged that he would have had to pay more attention to his actors on the filming, to make them understand his reasons, and where the movie was going to be. But all the tension seems to the screen might not have been so powerful, if it had not been real.

The result of the fourth component, Mad Max: Furiosa, has received the green light from the studio and is expected to start shooting next fall – if ever the coronavirus has no impact on the plans. Rumors about the casting have already started running, and the name of Anya Taylor-Joy is out, without that nothing has been formalized.

To find our critical Fury Roadit is through here. Otherwise, you can find our folder on the black & chrome of the movie, right there.