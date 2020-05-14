Mad Max Fury Road : why is the relationship between Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy were they strained ? – Actus Ciné

On the occasion of a long interview for the New York Times, the actors in “Mad Max: Fury Road”, the latest installment of the famous saga, have recently referred to the tensions that could erupt on the set, especially between Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy.

Visceral, explosive, wild, turned to the former according to the method of George Miller, the last part of the saga, Mad Max released in 2015, has scored millions of viewers for its sequences of the chase were breathtaking. But this indomitable blockbuster has also given a whole heap of trouble for his actors, including Tom Hardy (Max) and Charlize Theron (Furiosa), whose relations on the set were pretty tense.

During a long interview for the New York Timesthe two stars have, in fact, spoke of their memories of the production, sometimes painful :

“The greatest engine of all of this production was fear”says and Charlize Theron. “I was incredibly afraid, because I had never done anything of the sort. I think the most difficult between me and George [Miller]is that he had all the film in the head and I was trying desperately to understand.”

Remarks confirmed by those of Tom Hardy, who describes a turning destabilizing to the actors, overwhelming, and fast-paced. Zoë Kravitz, who plays Toast in the film, also gave his testimony, evoking the moods of the various players involved :

“Tom had moments of frustration, of anger. And Charlize also. But I have the impression that it was he who did the most to George, and it was not cool to see. But you know, in some way, it can not throw the stone, because these actors were in high demand, and that many questions remained without answers.”

Within this same interview, the two stars of the film have finally declared regret their conflicting relations on the set :

“In retrospect, I did not demonstrate sufficient empathy to truly understand what he had felt at the idea of wearing the costume of Mel Gibson”, said Charlize Theron. “It is something terrifying ! And I think that because of my own fear, we have built protective walls between us instead of tell us : ‘This is scary for you, it is scary for me. Let us be kind to one another.’ Strangely, we have worked as our characters : it was to survive.”

“I’m okay”, has finally confirmed it Tom Hardy. “I think with hindsight, I was overwhelmed by the situation at many levels. The pressure that we got was sometimes overwhelming. What Charlize had to have, was that I would be a better partner, more experienced. You can’t cheat with it.”

According to the words of the casting, Mad Max: Fury Road it would therefore have been almost as hard for its actors and for its characters.

