“Mad Men “, the tv series that wanted to be a novel

When Mad Men* beginning in 2007, it is in the absolute discretion. Rare are those who know the cable channel, AMC, or the creator of the series, Matthew Weiner, course co-author of several episodes of Sopranobut not writer star so far. The names of the actors (Jon Hamm, January Jones, Christina Hendricks) does not say anything to anyone – just remembered-we have seen Elisabeth Moss (Peggy in the series) in daughter of president Bartlett in At the White House. And then the title is understandable only if we look at the driver, because the Mad Men are not madmen let loose in the streets of Manhattan, but of, such other advertisers of Madison Avenue, which, at the beginning of the 1960s, are taken to the kings of the world.

And yet, it’s just one or two episodes for that Mad Men become that rare thing : a cultural phenomenon out of nowhere. Jon Hamm – aka Don Draper, the genius of the advertising in the mysterious past, becomes immediately an icon of glamour, which gives the mode a manhood ever seen on the screen since hollywood’s golden age. Magazines and fashion designers extasient in front of dresses beautifully curved Joan Holloway (Christina Hendricks), the sumptuous secretary-in-chief of Sterling Cooper, the agency where officiate the characters of the series. One does not weary oneself to contemplate the deco and the cars glossy, we plunge with delight in this warm and decadent, where the cocktail hour starts at ten o’clock in the morning in puffs of smoke… From major retailers looking to capitalize on this spirit sixties by resurrecting a design sense forgotten. The mode is never really past : who wants to dress or furnish it as in Mad Men can still do that today, five years after the end of the series.

And yet… This aesthetic so appealing as it is, is only a veneer, and not many, which made the greatness of Mad Men. In this series, almost perfect, Matthew Weiner has managed two tours de force : “to build a fiction powerful around the famous sentence of F. Scott Fitzgerald,” there is no second act in the life of an American ” ; and to give life to the literary universe of a handful of great authors of the 1960s, including John Cheever and Richard Yates. The whole plot of Mad Men revolves around the secrecy that surrounds the true identity of Don Draper, as early as the third episode of the first season, in a train, Don is approached by a former comrade of the army, which is known under the name of Dick Whitman… It clearly appears that Don’s desire to keep it a secret that this other identity, but it takes time and many adventures to reveal to us the troubled history behind this double name. The result is the remarkable portrait, nuanced and deep, a true Jay Gatsby, who has escaped a painful past by the social mobility and the reinvention of self. Just like Fitzgerald, an existential question – is it really possible to escape from oneself ? – underlying the plot and the colours of a shade of tragedy.

From John Cheever to Richard Yates : the influences of Matthew Weiner

The audience attentive is to be noted that Don Draper lives in an affluent suburb of New York city, Ossining, in the valley of the Hudson. The place is not chosen by chance, it was the city of a major author, the idol of Matthew Weiner, John Cheever. His great theme ? The contrast between the society of the time – blossoming capitalist, the accumulation of material goods, the reign of the nuclear family with, presiding over the household, a perfect housewife – and the deep emotion of the individual who should swim in happiness and does not feel a bitter loneliness, and absolute. It is exactly this that tells Mad Men : Don Draper of course, but also Roger Sterling (John Slattery) and Pete Campbell (Vincent Kartheiser) don’t understand why neither professional success nor the mode of life sensualist provided by the agency are not enough to fill their feeling of emptiness inside.

As for the female characters – Joan, Peggy (which itself becomes an advertising, in spite of the countless obstacles that sexism puts on its route) and Betty (January Jones) aka Mrs Draper –, they must fight their way in a world that tries to force the melt into a mold. Season three of Mad Men, which shows the slow sinking of the couple seemingly ideal form Don and Betty Draper, is a kind of variation on the novel-cult of Richard Yates, The panoramic Window – adapted to film by Sam Mendes (Revolutionary Road, 2008) with a cast prestigious (Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet), but much less finesse. Matthew Weiner reveals a profound understanding of the tragedy that painted Yates in his book, that of a woman who aspires to exist by itself, outside of its relationship to men, but as a social organization grinds inexorably. So yes, it is necessary to accompany the Mad Men in their journey from one era to the other, ideals to be straitjacketed in the early sixties with hints psychedelic of the 1970’s, and not only because you will find a wonderful satisfaction visual : the size of Mad Men is in its characters, and its dizzying depth of fiction. To be enjoyed as a old-fashionedin a bar of the grand hotel in new york city.