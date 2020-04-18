Madagascar has confined, the mass of Easter from father Pedro… in the car

The pandemic of sars coronavirus has prevented mass rallies, but there is no question of renouncing the Easter mass. Then in the madagascan capital Antananarivo, with father Pedro Opeka was celebrated Sunday with a party of his own… from the back of his car.

The populations of the three main cities of Madagascar, including the capital, are confined until the 19th of April at least to slow down the spread of the Covid-19, which has officially infected 106 people according to the last balance sheet of the local authorities.

Despite this prohibition, some of the faithful of the city of Akamasoa have disregarded the ban on Sunday to join the father Pedro in the granite quarry that was visited last September by pope Francis.

“I’m supposed to pray alone today”, reminded them of the curé of origin argentina before the start of his office pascal. “You have not been invited, but it does not say +go-you”.

Its few congregants désobéissantes, duly masked, therefore, have been permitted to follow the mass, provided they remain at least 3 m from each other.

Swept away by the liturgy, father Pedro has been difficult to comply with these distances, and was soon reconciled to his few faithful. “I felt a force that pushed me towards them,” he explained, “let myself often be carried by the spirit”.

And to get closer to, a bit, of all the other inhabitants of his city, the father has concluded his mass in the reviewing in the streets, standing on the flatbed of an all-terrain vehicle. Like a pope in his “popemobile”.

The passage of his car in the white and yellow colours of the catholic Church, many of the faithful came out of their homes and knelt to pray.

“I went out with the people in accordance with the standards for say, life has won, death has been destroyed, today we are not afraid,” said father Pedro after an hour of motorised parade.

Not what however just the believers. “It is really sad the celebration of Easter this year,” said Ernest Rakotosamimanana, a retired 66-year-old. “There is already the outbreak of coronavirus, and, in addition, one does not have the right to hold a mass at the church.”

Those who have not crossed the car of father Pedro, many, have had to be content to celebrate Easter at home, thanks to the radio or television.