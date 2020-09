As of 2013 Electronic Arts has actually offered greater than 100 million duplicates of Madden NFL, and also greater than 5 million in one year, for greater than $4 billion in complete sales.[3] At EA Tiburon in Orlando, Florida a group of 30 designers and also greater than 100 video game testers services each brand-new video game in the collection,[4] which since 2012 includes greater than 10 million lines of resource code.[5]

Download Now