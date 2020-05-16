Madison De La Garza (Desperate Housewives) : The cracked capillary Juanita !

What has become of it since the end of “Desperate Housewives” ?

He began his career very young. Half-maternal sister of Demi Lovato, she had appeared briefly in several videos of the singer, as well as in her series labeled as Disney, Sonnyor in Princess Protection Program – with Selena Gomez. Since Desperate Housewiveshis career is more quiet. She had a recurring role in the series Bad Teacher in 2014, has lent her voice to Tiffany in Beware of the gnomes in 2017 and turned in Subject 16a short film the following year. Most recently, she has co-directed Pink Elephant, a project funded with the help of the u.s. platform I Fund Women. On Instagram, she describes herself further as a writer as an actress. Not bad, for a girl of only 18 years old…