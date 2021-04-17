CELEBRITIES

Madison LeCroy reacts to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s breakup drama

Posted on

Madison LeCroy, the woman Alex Rodriguez was accused of cheating on Jennifer Lopez, recently broke her silence on the couple’s separation.

LeCroy told Page Six that he has nothing but good wishes for J-Lo and A.Rod. “I wish them the best,” said the Southern Charm star.

J-Lo and A.Rod canceled their engagement Thursday in a joint statement they released. The former lovers said they are ‘better off as friends after trying to make things work for a month.

When LeCroy was asked about the former baseball champion’s cheating scandal, he told Andy Cohen: “He contacted me, and yes, we sent a direct message, but other than that, there was nothing… I have never found it nor have I touched”.

He later told Page Six about the alleged relationship: “He has never physically cheated on his fiancée with me.”

LeCroy told the outlet that she and A.Rod had only “talked on the phone,” but that “they had never been physical… they had never had any kind of anything. They only know each other ”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

