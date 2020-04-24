Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) is officially the sails

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) officially began trading as a standalone company on the New York stock Exchange (NYSE).

The beginnings of the division on the public market are the result of a plan long-term, intended to separate the branch entertainment MSG Madison Square Garden Sports, the new name of what was previously the Madison Square Garden Company.

At the time of writing these lines, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, which was negotiated under the symbol MSGE, hovered around $ 71 per share. Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS), for its part, has seen a price increase of almost 10% that day, about 186 $ per share.

Andrew Lustgarten, who has spent the better part of a decade working for the NBA as an executive, is president of MSG Entertainment. And the veteran executive Mark FitzPatrick, who recently offered his services as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company technology estate WeWork, has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer, MSG Entertainment.

MSG Sports plans to keep in place its existing management team.

The separation plans of the divisions sports and entertainment MSG date back to 2018, although the movement has not been finalised last Friday, April 17. The billionaire and business tycoon of 93 years, Charles Dolan, members of his family, have substantial shares of the Madison Square Garden Company. In addition, the son of Charles, James, is currently CEO of MSG Entertainment.

Speaking to the division and a first-place market his company, James Dolan has said: “while the current environment presents significant challenges for our industry, we are confident in the future, and we look forward to seeing MSG Entertainment to build on its reputation as a leader in on-line experiments.”

It goes without saying that the initiative will impact and change brand, as well as the success of the action on the stock market, is at a relatively low level for the entire market. At the time of this writing, the S&P 500 was down nearly 50 points and 2% on the day, while the crisis of the sars coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to affect the economy.

From a peak of nearly $ 3,400 at the end of February, the S&P fell to about $ 2,200, but has since climbed to around 2 800 $.