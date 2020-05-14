Madmoizelle you to win tickets

In partnership with Live Nation Entertainment (our manifesto)

It is finished, All I want for Christmas is you : up to All I want for this summer is tickets for the concert of Mariah Carey !

2 concerts of Mariah Carey, 2 times more chance to win

Back on this side of the Atlantic, Mariah Carey is going to occur on the 1st of June in Paris and the June 11 in Bordeaux in the framework of its Deposit World Tour.

The contest is over for Parisbut you still have a chance to win your tickets to see Mariah Carey in Bordeaux !

A good opportunity to go you époumoner on the greatest classics of the diva !

As a reminder, Mariah Carey it’s almost 30-year career, with titles that have touched the entire planet and that have been reported 5 Grammy Awards.

This is a vocal range of 5 octaves, a personality, and an undeniable talent : Mariah Carey is the female artist to have sold the most albums in the world !

To celebrate its return in France, madmoiZelle and Live Nation allow 10 lucky to win 2 seats.

If you master your table 2 you have understood… in all, there are 20 seats to be won, distributed as follows :

5 x 2 places for the concert in Paris, on the 1st of June at the Palais des Congrès (closed)

for the concert in Paris, 5 x 2 places for the concert of Bordeaux, on the 11th of June to the Arkéa Arena

If you are drawn you will be able to so bring your BFF, or your mother, or your sister, or your girl, or your guy, or your father-in-law by marriage, or your cousin in the 7th degree, or your neighbor a little shy but nice…

Yes, it will be necessary to choose !

How to win your seats for the concert of Mariah Carey in Bordeaux

If your budget will allows you can spend by the official website of Live Nation to nab your place.

Otherwise, you can try your luck by filling out this form with your personal information : you do not need your social security number and the profession of your parents, only your name, your name and some additional info !

The contest to Paris is finishedbut you can always attempt your luck to that of Bordeauxuntil the June 3, 23.57. After this date, the prize draw will take place, and then the happy elected will be contacted.

The form for the concert of Mariah Carey in Bordeaux

Loading…

As Mariah sang with Whitney Houston for the soundtrack of the Prince of Egypt :

You can do miracles with faith

Keep the faith, one must believe in

The faith can bring down all the barriers

Faith is doing so many miracles

It is, in fact, when you believe

Burn incense on the altar of the goddess Mariah Carey is not mandatory but is strongly advised to increase your chances !

So what are you waiting for ?