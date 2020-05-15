Madonna announces, in lingerie, she is going to undergo a heavy medical treatment

On his account Instagram, Madonna has revealed to his fans that she would undergo a heavy medical treatment in order to regenerate its cartilage. An announcement that the singer did… in panties.

Madonna is about to around eight months very difficult. On his account Instagram, the singer announced to her fans that she was going to suffer a heavy medical treatment in order to regenerate its cartilage. Good news for the star who has suffered many injuries during his last tour. “I’m going to finally get my treatment regenerative for my cartilage missing !! I would jump up and down if I can, after 8 months of pain“, she thus indicated in the caption of two photos of it, asking his fans to wish him “good luck”.

Accustomed to the suggestive poses and extravagant outfits, this is underwear that Madonna made the announcement on the social networks, including showing his ass in a panties. Of what revealing his muscular body at age 61, which has suffered somewhat during the Madam X Tour, where the singer has suffered a few injuries, before contracting the coronavirus.

Madonna tested positive to antibodies for the Covid-19

A few days ago, in fact, the singer was revealed to have tested positive for the antibody. “This means that you have had the virus.”advising it then, and continue : “I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris there are more than seven weeks, with many other artists from my show, but at the same time.” It is, in fact, in February this year that Madonna had done a stint in the French capital, where she gave a concert that almost turned into a fiasco, starting in particular with three hours of delay. A world tour that is, however, interrupted as well in France as elsewhere, and this, because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, which has forced artists to cancel their concerts.

Very active on social networks since the beginning of the containment, Madonna was, however, shocked many fans last march after an outing surreal about the coronavirus. “I discovered that I had antibodies, so tomorrow I’m just going to do a long ride in the car, I’ll lower the window pane, I’m going to roll over and breathe the air of the covid-19”had it so declared. What annoy its subscribers, while at this time, the Covid-19 had already made many victims.

