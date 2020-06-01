Madonna, Beyoncé, Omar Sy : stars pay tribute to George Floyd and seeking justice

Thousands of Americans took to the streets of several cities of the country these last few days in memory of George Floyd, African-American 46-year-old death at the hands of the police on Monday in Minneapolis after his arrest, and to denounce the police violence. On social networks, stars and personalities have reacted by demanding justice for George Floyd. “In recent days, the magnitude of the devastation, the anger, the sadness I have experienced has been overwhelming !”, writing the american singer Rihanna on a post to Instagram, as illustrated by the photo of George Floyd. “Look at my people being killed and lynched, day after day has taken a heavy place in my heart !”, before adding : “Is this what it is p*tain normal ??? If the intentional killing is the result appropriate in the case of “drugs” or “resisting arrest,” then what is the consequence appropriate for murder ???!”, making also reference to other men of color dead at the hands of the police.

Another singer to have reacted : the global superstar Beyoncé, who demand “justice for George Floyd”. “We have all been witness to his murder in broad daylight. We are broken and tired. We can no longer look the other way,” says the singer of 38 years, in a video posted on Instagram where she called for solidarity : “I am not referring to people of color. Whether you’re white, black, mixed or anything else, I’m sure you feel hopeless of racism that exists in America today.”

A petition history Beyoncé, but also Ariana Grande or Cardi B have relayed a petition launched on Change.org, demanding "justice for George Floyd". More than 8.2 million signatures have been collected to date, which makes the petition american who collected the most signatures since the creation of the site.

Madonna also paid tribute to George Floyd, in his own way : it published a video in which we see his son David to dance on the tube Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us”, in honour of George, his family and all the victims of racism in the United States. A tribute that has, however, been strongly criticized on the web, internet users believing that the queen of pop could do more at his level than a simple choreography in a kitchen.

Other american stars, such as Kim Kardashian, P. Diddy or Naomi Campbell, have also expressed their support on the social networks. Trump arrested On Twitter, the american singer Taylor Swift has decided to challenge Donald Trump, referring to his tweet controversy : “When the looting starts, the shooting go”. “After having fanned the flames of white supremacy and racism since the beginning of your mandate, you have the nerve to play the moral authority before you threaten (of the use) of violence. We are going to vote for you to hunt in November,” he wrote.

For Obama, this death should not be considered as "normal" The former u.s. president Barack Obama has also reacted, saying that the death of this black man should not be considered as "normal" in the United States in 2020. "If we want our children to grow up in a country that is at the height of its ideals to the larger, we can and must do better", he added in part of the "same trouble" he had with "millions of others" before this death.

On the French side, the actor Omar Sy has also asked for justice for George Floyd, saying : “The injustice of what it is/where it is/where it comes from, is a threat to justice EVERYWHERE and for ALL.”

The star of the football Kylian Mbappé has tweeted soberly with the hashtag #JusticeForGeorge, before you repost a video of his and apparel manufacturer Nike, writing “‘re all part of the change”, echoing the message of the mark of sport that you wrote “don’t Do as if there was no problem in the United States. Do not turn the back to racism”.