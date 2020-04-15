Madonna : dark period for the singer already bereaved who lost a new friend

Sad start to the year for Madonna. The singer already bereaved by the death of actor Mark Blum comes to learn of the death of Orlando Puerta, a near-expert in marketing music which had a crucial role in his career and his success.

There are a dozen of days, the death of Mark Blum, the actor who had shared with her the poster of the iconic Research Susan desperately had already unsettled the Madonna. Under a photo of the film showing them lying on a sofa she had indicated with sadness “I wanted to announce here the deathd’a remarkable human, my colleague and friend, actor Mark Blum. It is really tragic and my heart turns to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him asa funny man, warm, considerate and professional (…) Yet another reminder that this virus is not a game.”

“He was very proud of it”

Today, the interpreter of Papa don t preach is again struck in the heart with the sudden disappearance of Orlando Puerta 55, a marketing expert of music and passionate advocate of dance music. Orlando had been impossible to promote the latest album of the queen of Pop, and according to Guy Oseary the friend and manager of Madonna “He was very proud of it“. Orlando Puerta died of a respiratory infection, which we do not know if it is or not related to the coronavirus. Madonna has paid tribute to the friend, as much as to the professional engaged inBillboard : “J’I have an eternal debt towards Orlando and it’s going to be bitterly regretted. His passion and involvement for the dance music had no limits and he was without doubt one of the reasons that explain why I’m ranked 50 times number 1 in the charts dance. Thank you Orlando, RIP“explained the singer is deeply affected and scarred by the disappearance of the one that accompanied him since the early 90’s.