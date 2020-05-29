Madonna, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg… the wrath of The stars after the death of George Floyd during an arrest police

Since Monday, may 25, the city of Minneapolis is in the throes of indignation. The death of a man african-american following an arrest the police has triggered protests and demonstrations in the city of Minnesota, to the north of the United States. A feeling of anger is shared by many of the stars, who were held to denounce the behaviour of police officers.

On Instagram, Madonna has been a part of his “nausea” and its “tearing” in the face of the video of the arrest shot Monday night by a woman passing by on Facebook Live. We see George Floyd, age 46, tackled to the ground on the belly by a policeman who came to a stop with one knee on the neck. “This officer knew he was shot and killed with arrogance and pride”, “she says in a publication accompanied the video.

“We have to stop this! As long as we have not finished with racism in the United States, nobody should be allowed to carry a weapon”, she continues. And to conclude on a “Fuck the police!”.

Justin Bieber has also posted the video on his account Instagram. The young singer is entrust feel “sick”, “angry” and “sad” in front of these images and call on everyone “to make its voice heard” to combat racism.

The same feeling of revolt on the side of rapper Snoop Dogg, who posted a photo evocative on the social network. We see to the left, an image of the arrest of George Floyd, and to the right, the american football player Colin Kaepernick. He had placed a knee on the ground in 2016 when the national anthem as a sign of protest against the racist acts of the police.

The female rappers Missy Elliott and Cardi B have also shared their emotion. “No family should have to suffer the pain of watching a loved one beg to stay alive”, wrote Missy Elliott on Twitter, above a photo of George Floyd.

“Enough is enough! What does it do? A civil war? A new president? Violent riots?”growls on Instagram Cardi B, who says “tired” this police violence.

In a story Instagram, the singer Ariana Grande feels that the removal of the four police officers involved in the arrest is not sufficient. In particular, it asks a dismantling “the systems that make this possible”, and attached to his message the hashtag Black Lives Matter.

The death of George Floyd comes only two weeks after the outrage caused by the video of another death, that of a young black man shot and killed on a road while he was jogging in Georgia. The chief of police of Minneapolis, for its part, indicated that a federal investigation was going to be open on this matter.

