Madonna, Nathalie Baye, Nicki Minaj… They have broken the taboo of abortion

Because they were too young, not quite ready, that they did not have the means or just want, or that their partners had left them… These stars have an abortion. Like Madonna, some have dared to speak publicly about. In an interview with the Times, the queen of pop gave in 1996 : “I think you need to be prepared psychologically. If you’re not, you will not bring service to the world by raising a child that you don’t want to”. As well, she has never hidden having to resort to an ABORTION at the beginning of his career. A story similar to that of Alyssa Milano.

Alyssa Milano : “I had done everything I could to avoid a pregnancy, and I am, nevertheless, still pregnant”

In an episode of his podcast entitled “Sorry not sorry” the actress confides about the two ABORTIONS which she had recourse. The first time, she was only 21 years old and takes the pill. “I was devastated. I had been raised in catholicism, and I found myself suddenly in conflict with my own faith […] I had a career, a future, and the potential […] I chose to have an abortion. I have chosen”. The scenario is replicated a second time. Still under birth control pill, she learns that she is pregnant again. “I had done everything I could to avoid a pregnancy, and I am, nevertheless, still fell pregnant. Once again, I have made the right decision to terminate this pregnancy”. The decisions that she does not regret having taken. “I would not have my children, who have a mother who was completely ready for them […] I would not have my career. I would not have the voice I have today and that allows me to fight the oppression of my heart. I would never have met my wonderful husband, David”. Without her two ABORTIONS, she says : “All of the great joys of my life would not be there. I would never have been free to be myself. And that is what this battle : to be free”.

Nicki Minaj : “I had nothing to offer this child”

As Alyssa Milano, Nicki Minaj did not feel ready to welcome a child when she discovered she was pregnant. At the time, the singer is only a teenager. “I wasn’t ready. I had nothing to offer this child”, she confided before adding : “this has been the most difficult thing to go through”. Nathalie Baye was -also – that a young woman when she took this heavy decision. “The first time, I didn’t have 20 years. I was too young, it was my first love, there was not a round, it was a no brainer”, she told about her first abortion at the occasion of the release of the film In the offices of God, in which she plays a counsellor at a family planning. Her second abortion was “more painful”but the mother of Laura Smet was not “some of the history that I lived”.

Whoopi Goldberg : only in a public toilet with a coat hanger

For Whoopi Goldberg, the experience has been more traumatic. Barely 14 years old, she does not dare speak to her parents or to an adult for fear of retaliation. It is in a public toilet, using a hanger which she puts an end to her pregnancy. A terrible episode that she tells in the essay “The Choices We Made”. On his side, Milla Jovovich has decided to confide on his ABORTION to defend this right. On her Instagram, she wrote : “I was four months pregnant and a half. […] I was giving birth to me, telling me that I had to be conscious throughout the procedure. It was one of the experiences with the most horrible of my life. I’m still nightmares. I was alone and unarmed. So when I think of women will have an abortion in conditions even worse than those I’ve known, because of the new laws, it sends me back to the stomach. I have gone through a huge depression and I am immersed in the work to succeed to get out of it”. Discover above all of these stars who have dared to free speech on abortion.

C. S