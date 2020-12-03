CELEBRITIES

MADONNA SHARED A VIDEO WITH ALL SIX OF HER CHILDREN (PLUS HER BOYFRIEND)

Posted on

You can check out Madonna’s big family in one of the singer’s latest posts!

It’s quite rare to see them all together, which is why this video makes headlines: the 62-year-old artist has posted a clip from the Thanksgiving day spent with her six children and boyfriend.

Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, and the 8-year-old twin’s Ester and Stella pose with their famous mother in front of a fireplace.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

In another scene from the clip, Madonna is sitting on the lap of her boyfriend  Ahlamalik Williams, a 26-year-old dancer. Meanwhile, David, who has already proved his talent for music, takes up the guitar.

Madonna had told a nice anecdote about Ester and Stella who, tired of being asked if they are the star’s daughters, call her by a nickname.

