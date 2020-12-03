MADONNA SHARED A VIDEO WITH ALL SIX OF HER CHILDREN (PLUS HER BOYFRIEND)

You can check out Madonna’s big family in one of the singer’s latest posts!

It’s quite rare to see them all together, which is why this video makes headlines: the 62-year-old artist has posted a clip from the Thanksgiving day spent with her six children and boyfriend.

Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, and the 8-year-old twin’s Ester and Stella pose with their famous mother in front of a fireplace.

In another scene from the clip, Madonna is sitting on the lap of her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, a 26-year-old dancer. Meanwhile, David, who has already proved his talent for music, takes up the guitar.

Madonna had told a nice anecdote about Ester and Stella who, tired of being asked if they are the star’s daughters, call her by a nickname.