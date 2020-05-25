Madonna sharing a snapshot dared on Instagram: Katy Perry valid! Actually Madonna

All the two queens of the provoc’, Katy Perry and Madonna have multiplied the shots are risky, and publications that are bold in their career. Friends, the two singers were in the habit to support and comment on their posts respective to the Canvas.

Sunday, may 24th, the interpreter of “La Isla Bonita” has published a photo of her to denounce censorship. It appears to be sitting in bra and panties.

A way to engage and promote the movement #FreeTheNipple: “My wardrobe today… And for those who would be offended in any way by this photo, I want you to know that I am a graduate of the University of ‘I have nothing to do’. Thank you for coming to my ceremony of diplomas. Promo 2020”one can read in the caption.