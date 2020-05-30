Madonna shows off on Insta; Re-deceived ? Jenifer Aniston furious with Brad; Olivier Sarkozy too French for Mary-Kate Olsen; Marc Lavoine married soon; Harry & Meghan kings of the tight-fisted despite 49 million flambé in 2 years; Panic at the Court of Spain

Madonna against the “censorship” on Instagram

The female breasts should not be displayed on Instagram, while the male breast is allowed. Madonna does not appreciate this “censorship”. She thumbed their nose by posting a photo of it on this social network with a bra note Public.

Jennifer Aniston jealous of Brad Pitt ?

Brad Pitt (56) see very often its neighbour, the young actress Alia Shawkat (31 years old). But one of the relatives of Jennifer Aniston (age 51), said that Brad would have at the same time continued to flirt over the phone with Jennifer that he has not seen since last march . It would have ended up telling Brad that she no longer wanted contact with him as long as he had this ambiguous attitude.

Why Mary-Kate Olsen-Olivier Sarkozy divorce

A couple worn out after 8 years of love story and 5 years of marriage ? Mary-Kate Olsen (33 years old) and Olivier Sarkozy (age 51) are in the process of divorcing. In any case, already separated. According to a close to Mary-Kate quoted in the magazine Variety, and recovery by GalaMary-Kate would be very focused on his career, it would be “very French”, we do not know what this means but it is as well. The main reason would be, according to the Public, that Mary-Kate wish to have a child, then, that Olivier is not motivated. It is filled after having two children, Julien (20 years) and Margot 18 years. Anyway, Mary-Kate has rented a villa in the fashionable Hamptons, on the coast, at 1: 30 p.m. in New York car. Price for summer : more than 300 000 euros. It is not yet to the street, even if she was forced to leave the apartment marital.

Mac Lavoine married soon ?

For Here “Marc Lavoine is more in love than ever” and “two years after its lightning strike” he “knows that the young writer was the woman of his life” : he has 57 years old, she was 33 years younger : we saw Marc and Line Papin in the streets of quartier St-Germain-des-près in Paris. Closer is more direct “He is going to marry Line this summer”. They have already sealed their union according to the rite boudhique, because the Line was born in Vietnam, says the weekly.

Meghan and Harry do not like to pay

The installation of a second tennis court, the coming of a landscape gardener, american and some renovation, in what was then the official residence of Frogmore Cottage in England, has cost : 2.7 million euros. Now settled in the United States, they pay 200,000 euros each month, according to Here. But, not to worry, Prince Charles, father of Harry pays them 2 million euros for their everyday life. And it is him that pays $ 4.5 million per year, for their bodyguards. But this is not enough. They do not pay rent : once it has been accommodated free of charge in Canada, they are housed, always free of charge, to Los Angeles by the producer Tyler Perry in a villa at $ 16.4 million.

Closer also indicates that their marriage on 19 may 2018, has cost the british taxpayer a € 37 million. Fifteen people who were employed in their home at Frogmore for two years have cost in excess of 660,000 euros. In total, with private jet travel, the couple has therefore cost 47 million euros.

Royalty Spanish threatened

The reputation of Juan Carlos does not grown a result of revelations made in the last two years by the former king’s mistress Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein. A new case related to Juan Carlos. It would have been a strange donation from the emir of Bahrain in the amount of 1.7 million euros in 2010. Then Juan Carlos has made several trips to Bahrain. Not to mention that, moreover, the daughter of Juan Carlos, sister of the current king of Spain Felipe VI, the current king of Spain, has also been involved in a scandal with her husband. The latter was sentenced for tax evasion, corruption, and influence peddling : he has been sentenced to five years and ten months in prison. Felipe VI, who succeeded to Juan Carlos on June 19, 2014, has struggled to restore the image of the monarchy highlights Point of View (6 pages).

Kloé Kardashian refurbished

Two million euros : in 35 years, Kloé Kardashian, reportedly spent that amount to change his face, to inject the Botox, or undergo a laser treatment. And this is not the first time that it uses to cosmetic surgery, according to the Public : “The nose, the chin, cheekbones, breasts, buttocks … there’s nothing left of origin” according to one of his relatives.

The collection of Nabila

In Nabila Vergara to Dubai, there would be a collection of bag Hermes on the shelves instead of books according to Gala. It would be a ten bag Hermes according to the Public, without counting those of the trademark Chanel, Dior or louis Vuitton.

Jack Depp lovers

Jack Depp, the son of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp, who just turned 18 years old in April does not come out with an ordinary classmate. Not, as we have seen in the streets of Paris with Camille Jansen, a model 20 years old.

William and Harry reconciled

Bound by their unhappy childhood and painful memories, princes William and Harry said scrambled would have reconciled, according to Gala. But they are separated geographically, one in Los Angeles, the other in London. They have not seen since march 9 last. They téléphoneraient, and send messages. We are reassured. The illness of their father, prince Charles attained by the coronavirus, has reconciled. William gave the news to Harry.

Adriana Karembeu, isolated in an empty hotel

Adriana Karembeu, his daughter Nina almost 2 years, and her husband Aram are stuck in the luxury hotel (Relais & Châteaux) that they have opened in Morocco, the last year in Marrakech. There are more air connections between Europe and Morocco. So no guests, the hotel is empty and closed. Although it is nestled in the middle of a “green setting of 3,000 m2 full of flowers of thousands of roses,” it’s not very gay (pictures in Here.

Jude Law dad for the 6th time

The british actor, Jude Law (47 years old) soon to be dad : his wife, Philippa Coan (32 years old) is pregnant. this will be their first child. But for him, the sixth : three children with his first wife, Sadie Frost, a daughter, Sophia, with model Samantha Burke, Ada, another daughter with Catherine Harding. Closer shows the parents in the streets of London.

Lorie still pregnant

We already knew, the actress Lorie (age 38) Lorie is pregnant for five months. Public looks back on that good news, with a few pictures of the mom-to-be in a wide robe, with a mask on the face of course.

The grandson of Julien Clerc

Vanilla Cleric (32 years old), the daughter of Julien Clerc has put a son into the world, in full containment. His father, the musician brazilian Robinho Tavares is very proud of. Julien Clerc also, but because of containment, it has not yet been able to shake in her arms the new-born notes of the Gala.

Ben Affleck happy

Six months after their meeting at a shoot, they do not leave : Ben Affleck (47 years old) and Ana de Armas (32 years old). They walk in the streets of Los Angeles with the three children of Ben, and three dogs.

Ed Sheeran, the king of the real estate

British singer Ed Sheeran (29 years) does not cease to invest in the stone. In addition to a large property in a hamlet of Suffolk (€3 million) Ed has purchased, in London, several victorian houses in the Notting Hill area, five apartments in the business district, the City, and even four houses near Holland Park. The total value of this heritage would be of € 63 million, according to Public and 55 million euros, according to paris Match. But Ed can afford his fortune is estimated at… 223 million euros.

The rear end of Benoit Paire

Show to exist ? In Closer, a photo of the buttocks of Benoit Paire at the edge of the pool, from the back, with a swimsuit transformed into a string… For a better tan ?