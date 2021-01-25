Magazine apologizes to Lili Reinhart for posting false information

An impostor led Seventeen editors to believe she was the actress, publishing misinformation.

After being impersonated in front of a renowned American magazine, Lili Reinhart decided to take to social media and address the misreporting.

The magazine posted its official apology on Twitter. There they addressed the false information and admitted to having been informed by an imposter.

His apology read: “Today we briefly published a story with information that we were led to believe was from Lili Reinhart. However, we were informed that the person who contacted us was, in fact, a copycat and had no connection to the Riverdale star. We want to sincerely apologize to Lili and her fans for this unfortunate situation. “

Before concluding, they added: “We reacted quickly by removing the story from our site and regret the misreporting. We take full responsibility and will review our editorial and fact-checking processes internally to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again. ”

Shortly after the magazine published her apology letter, the actress took to Instagram Stories and personally addressed the situation with a post that read: “For some strange reason, someone impersonated me in an interview with Seventeen. Nothing inappropriate was said, but those were not my words and I wanted to clarify it. “